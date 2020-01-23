With a shortage of Japanese whiskey, it’s time to invest

They say that nothing lasts forever, and aged Japanese whiskey is no exception. In the past two decades, the spirit has broken into American drinking consciousness (not least thanks to Bill Murray) and has become a favorite of collectors and connoisseurs. The bad news is that Japanese distilleries didn’t expect such a boom. The result? Stocks are currently running out of danger and are forcing some of the best-known distilleries to stop selling their old products.

“Something like that happened or happened in the bourbon world,” said Bill Thomas, owner of the largest publicly accessible whiskey collection in the western hemisphere, in his bar and Jack Rose Dining Saloon restaurant in Washington, DC. There are very few producers who produce quality brandies that are then rediscovered by a large part of the world. Since it’s whiskey and it’s an outdated product, you can’t do it all of a sudden … You just don’t have enough because 10, 15 or 17 years ago they didn’t make enough new whiskey. “

How did Japanese whiskey, which was a niche just a few years ago, become so popular? Because today’s average whiskey drinker seems to be developing. “They are much more open to trying different expressions from the whiskey category, which means that you no longer have to dedicate your menu to bourbon or individual malts,” says Thomas. “You have a whiskey drinker who is ready to try anything because we have more access to information.”

Both Thomas and Jake Riley, the beverage director of Brooklyn-based Maison Yaki and Olmsted, attributed the initial explosion of Japanese whiskey to an award from legendary whiskey connoisseur Jim Murray. “The crazy thing is that it wasn’t until 2014 when this started. A Japanese whiskey was named best of the year for the first time and hit a Scotch. Until then, nobody had an eye on Japan, ”says Riley.

This award-winning whiskey was none other than the 2013 Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask, a meanwhile rare bottle that sometimes costs more than $ 10,000 on the Internet. Murray then described it as a drink of “almost incredible genius” with a taste that was “thick, dry, as round as a snooker ball”.

Yamazaki Distillery is owned by Suntory – one of the leading Japanese whiskey producers – and like the other giants Nikka and Kirin who have been forced to discontinue some of their most popular products as they age. The latest announcement came last week when Taketsuru Pure Malts (a Nikka label) announced that they would soon put their 17, 21 and 25 year olds on hold.

The good news? You can still buy some of the best bottles, and real whiskey lovers can manage to venture out to smaller producers whose gems haven’t yet appeared in public.

Aging for dummies

Before we look at the best bottles we can invest in, let’s talk about aging and why it matters.

We know that aged products are more expensive and harder to find than standard whiskeys. For one thing, there are simply fewer of them, and the distilleries also have to deal with the angel’s share: a loss of around 2% of the total volume of each individual barrel per year. If you look at barrels that have been sitting there for 25 years, it’s a huge loss.

But the question is how important age really is at a certain point. Our experts say that it will always be important in terms of price: a 25-year-old from the same line will always sell more than his 17-year-old counterpart.

When it comes to taste, Riley says they’re just different. “Depending on your taste, you can enjoy the 17 more than the 25. And if you look at a menu and one is ten times more expensive than the other, you won’t be disappointed by the younger ones. If you’re looking for a bottle to drink at home, you’re sure to be very happy with the 17. The 25 is one of those bottles that you keep for your son’s 21st birthday. “

The crème de la crème

There are some bottles that are perfect for investors who want to dip their toes in the resale market, or maybe even want to drink quality Japanese whiskey. This includes picks like Nikka Yoichi (12 years) or Suntory Yamazaki (18 years) – both are decent investments, but they are not rare enough to save you thousands.

Then there are these bottles. The coveted and ridiculously expensive. A line that will almost certainly bring you returns (and that you can show off with) is Ichiros Malt Card Series.

“This is definitely something I would recommend as an investment whiskey,” Riley begins, a little too excited. “A man named Chichibu was the grandson of this burner, Ichiro. The distillery was closed in the 1990s because nobody was drinking Japanese whiskey, not even the Japanese. They landed with the hundreds of barrels that were only there and were supposed to be destroyed. Chichibu decided that he couldn’t let that happen. “

“He founded a new company in which he released everything as a single barrel expression – the most famous was the card series. Each playing card is represented and a few wild cards have also been published. They are super rare and the crowning glory for any collector. ”

The Ten of Diamonds is currently available at Dekanta for $ 4,500, and last August the full 54-card series broke the auction record in Hong Kong when it sold for the equivalent of over $ 900,000.

Similar elusive bottles were once made in the now closed Karuizawa Distillery. Her focus on perfecting her recipe was ultimately her downfall, which led to the distillery’s closure in 2011. Some of the most popular Karuizawa bottles are the golden and emerald geishas, ​​but there are still barrels from the distillery waiting to be bottled, many owned by whiskey enthusiast Eric Huang, who expressed his intention has brought to bottle and release the very last barrel at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Stocking up

It is important to keep up to date with what’s out of stock and what’s on the way. Both options have lower price points for first-time buyers or those who want to buy in bulk (just be careful if you plan to sell in bulk afterwards).

First, the old Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malts will be discontinued until the end of March, with the exact exclusion depending on availability. At the moment, a bottle of the 25-year-old will throw you back a few thousand, but could be worth a lot more after a year or more of holding on.

Since the Japanese whiskey boom broke out, we’ve also seen an impressive influx of new distilleries across the country, with 2020 possibly being the year for their first whiskey tastings. We recommend that you keep an eye on promising newcomers like Shizuoka, whose owners have bought the distillation equipment previously used by Karuizawa Distillery. The Akkeshi Distillery has also announced that their first single malt is available for pre-order. The release date is February 27th.

Simply book

Do you feel inspired? Do what any healthy person would do and book a plane trip to the most remote part of Japan you can find.

“The best way (to collect), which is a lot of work, but people who often enjoy collecting this is to go to Japan,” says Riley. “Retail prices in Japan are much more reasonable because they don’t mark the way we do them based on popularity. Go to places that aren’t Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka – smaller cities and just look around. The big collectors still go to these tiny farm towns and look for bottles where the shopkeepers don’t know what they have in their hands and just pick them up. “