With China in mind, the government is drawing up FDI decisions to “discourage opportunistic investment” from border countries amid the widespread Covid-19 disease.

latest update: April 18, 2020, 4:22 PM IST

To ensure that foreign companies do not take advantage of the economic downturn caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, the central government on Saturday reconsidered its foreign direct investment policy (FDI).

Under the new policy, “a national institution that owns land borders with India or has an investment interest in India or is a citizen of any other country can only invest in government.”

In simpler terms, any country with a land border with India can only invest through a centralized route. Direct investment will not be available to them. This list of countries includes China.

Countries that share India’s borders with India include Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

Previously, similar restrictions were imposed on FDI direct investment from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (DPIIT).

The new policy states that government licenses will also be required to transfer ownership of Indian companies from foreign direct investment to neighboring countries.

Experts say the move may have been made in China.

Lt Gen (PC) retiree PC Katoch said in a previous article why India should be concerned about China’s growing investment.

Between January and March 1.75, the People’s Bank of China bought Crow’s shares (worth about 3,000 rupees) from HDFC Bank. In March, China invested more than $ 26 billion in India, up from $ 24.4 billion in 2014 when $ 1.6 billion was invested.

China has invested 30 new Indian investments with a staggering investment of about $ 4 billion – despite the rhetoric at home about the rise of entrepreneurs and MSME. Several Chinese programs in India are increasing millions of dollars. Chinese businessman and former Alibaba chief executive Jack Kara made a 40% investment in the Pattam government when he visited India in 2015.

The decision comes after small and medium-sized industries wrote to the central government in fear of possible hostile capture by Chinese investors when dealing with survival issues, and their assessments amid the COVID-19 crisis. He beat me.

In a recent letter to the government, small industries wanted to temporarily shut down the FDI through automatic routing, which is possible for more than 1,000 industries with only 16 sectors, including defense and telecommunications, and requires government oversight.

Under the new rules, the government has considered a policy of curbing foreign direct investment to curb “opportunistic seizure / seizure” of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 epidemic.

“A citizen of Bangladesh or a non-profit organization in Bangladesh can only invest in government. In addition, a citizen of Pakistan or an institution in Pakistan can only invest in government, in sectors / activities other than Defense, Space, Atomic Energy and Sectors / Activities Prohibited for Foreign Investment, ”added.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, director of LLP Nangia Andersen, said Chinese technology investors have started a green investment of about $ 4 billion in green investment in India, according to the Economic and Cultural Council of India and China.

“In the last few years, 18 of India’s 30 unicorns have 18 Chinese budgets. In general, it’s time for India to protect its long-term considerations and to protect its technology ecosystem by blocking hostile and protectionist transactions,” he said. He said it was a growing challenge for Chinese tech companies.

India’s decision follows the decision of other countries to protect companies weaker than the acquisition of Chinese companies by money. In March, the Australian government tightened foreign investment laws after raising concerns about looting by Chinese companies.

Earlier this month, Germany made it harder for non-European companies to take over the European Union.

According to media reports, the Board of Directors of the Securities and Exchange Commission of India (SEBI) has been cautious about budgets in China in response to concerns about their possible seizure as Chinese companies with deep pockets.

As of now, several Chinese investment funds are considering buying new stocks in India, from financial and educational innovation technologies to e-commerce, content and online classification operating systems, as India’s third startup environment. The country is big. It is universal and proves to be an exciting condition in times of global recession.

The center’s decision to reconsider its FDI policy will also be made after it has allocated 10,000 rupees in rent as a “fund of funds”, which will soon be approved by the government to validate up to 15% of the shares in these companies. Buy the top ones they want to list. In the stock market and collect money from the capital market.

