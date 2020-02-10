With Coronavirus about to reach the UK, how could this possibly affect music?

With Coronavirus about to reach the UK, it throws so much of our supposed lifestyle into potential chaos.

Hopefully a vaccine can be found or a cure or the virus peaks and fades, but at the moment there is potential for havoc. The modern world thrives on fast communication, travel and human interaction.

The problem is the virus.

As we have seen with Wuhan in China, closing an entire city and gathering people seems to be one of the few ways to prevent the virus from spreading.

Because this is a music site, the ways in which this could affect our world are profound. Will the spread of the virus affect large groups of people – performances and festivals? Will there be a way to work around it? Not just in music, but in sports – for example, will the premiership of football have to be stopped or suspended before the end of the season? Will a Glastonbury scale festival be able to take place? will the tour circuit have to be suspended?

Hopefully the Sars virus will burn out or the brilliant scientists working around the clock will find a solution to the problem.

In the meantime – stay safe … go to your doctor if you have a cold or flu and cover your mouth if you cough and sneeze and continue to wash your hands thoroughly.

When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These drops can fall on people in the neighborhood and can be inhaled or taken directly onto the hands and then transferred when someone touches their face, causing an infection. For the flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as within six feet of an infected personwho sneezes or coughs for 10 minutes or longer.

Related