'With deep regret ... There will be no Comics-Con in 2020': Coronavirus Live Updates: NPR

Comic-Con San Diego is postponed to 2021. Fans pictured above leave the San Diego Convention Center on the day of the festival in 2016.

The ongoing spread of coronavirus declared another big event on the 2020 entertainment calendar this Friday, when the San Diego Comic-Con announced that the annual entertainment and comics convention should be postponed until the end. 2021.

In a statement on its website, organizers said it is “deeply regrettable that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020,” marking the first time in the history of the 50-year-old event that it has not not be kept.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we’re sad to take this action, we know it’s the right decision,” said Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer. “We look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

The event, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 people, is scheduled for July 23-26. It will now take place almost a year to the next day, starting July 22-25, 2021.

Comic-Con – which was launched as a small comic-themed event – is now a summer powerhouse festival that attracts leading figures from film and television. It’s one of the biggest fan events of the year; Last year more than 135,000 people attended, and not just for comics, but for interactive experiences, signings, and big announcements about the latest Marvel movies.

SDCC officials said fans who bought a pass for Comic-Con 2020 can either request a refund or transfer their badges for next year. The same offer is being made to the event’s exhibitors.

Organizers also announced that a previously postponed event, Anaheim WonderCon – originally set for April 10-12 – will also be pushed to 2021. It will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California from March 26-28.

The spread of coronavirus has decimated the festival and sport calendar, with many states implementing broad distance guidelines and staying in place that has shut down all but essential businesses.

In March, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order, banning meetings of more than 250 people.