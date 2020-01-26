With goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea avoids the FA Cup shock at Hull

Chelsea secured a safe entry into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Hull.

After the defeat last weekend in Newcastle was compounded by a late equalizer by Arsenal on Tuesday, Frank Lampard’s Blues was able to prevent a frustrating week from worsening for the championship play-off players.

Hull sometimes looked good in front of the first sold-out crowd since leaving the Premier League in 2017, but Chelsea won when Michy Batshuayi’s deflected start and Fikayo Tomori’s header proved sufficient despite Kamil Grosicki’s late goal. kick.

City had never won their last 10 FA Cup blues matches and faced a tough fight from the sixth minute when Batshuayi’s goal against Ryan Tafazolli came when Lampard’s team got off to a bad start.

Thanks to goalkeeper George Long’s excellent saves, Hull’s hopes remained at half-time, and highly-rated Jarrod Bowen almost got a draw level when Grant McCann’s men got off to a good start in the second half.

But Tomori, who had loaned the 2017/18 season at KCOM Stadium, ended this phase of advancement for McCann’s team with a close-range header when Chelsea dug deep after the substitute Grosicki’s deflected free kick against Mateo Kovacic was.

The Croatian midfielder was one of three Chelsea players who took a starting spot after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal and played a key role in the opening game.

Lampard’s heavily changed side had sloppily started against a side of the fuselage carried by a full KCOM stadium where Kovacic’s diagonal pass found Cesar Azpilicueta on the far right.

Mason Mount was blocked when he was found by Chelsea Skipper’s first cross, but Batshuayi picked up the loose ball and fired home via a distraction from Tafazolli.

It was a punch in the stomach that made Hull stagger.

Except for a cross from Mallik Wilks that Willy Caballero fluttered on, Chelsea had taken the lead when they changed the game well, trying to expose the hosts’ vulnerability in the full-back.

Long raced off his line to refuse Ross Barkley before the England international made another nice stop when Mount tried to direct the ball over him.

After this parade, the volume in the KCOM stadium rose. Bowen and Tom Eaves had half-hearted attempts before the first half ended with another nice parade.

Hull was lucky enough to go just one goal down in the break, but McCann’s team made a positive start to the second half and pushed for an equalizer.

Bowen came closest to the tigers and underscored the quality that led to many admiring looks. He rushed forward and forced the Chelsea defense back before scoring a goal just over Caballero’s goal.

Grosicki was attracted when Hull smelled blood, but in the 64th minute they would have a cold.

Barkley took a free kick from the right and Tomori shook George Honeyman’s attention too easily to go home before the guest support.

Chelsea ended the game just under a third in the last 20 minutes when Pedro shot with a left foot and the Spaniard narrowed again after an attempt by Batshuayi and Tomori.

These missed chances gave Hull hope and Grosicki came to a nervous end when he struck a 20-yard free kick that hit the top corner thanks to a big distraction from Kovacic.

Chelsea substitute Billy Gilmour was thrown out of the distance and Marcos Alonso flashed as the game expanded. Hull pushed for shock compensation.

Grosicki went wide when Hull threw everything against Chelsea late, but Lampard’s side held out.