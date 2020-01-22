With his church in a pile of smoldering rubble, South Side bishop was not put off by a mission to help the poor of Roseland

While Bishop Jerome Powell watched as a giant mechanical claw broke down his fire destroyed and still smoldering church on Tuesday, his thoughts remained on the people who depended on him.

About 80 people line up every Sunday outside his Roseland neighborhood church – Beacon Light Ministries – for boxes of food. Their ranks are the homeless, addicts, people who try to get up after being released from prison and others who survive on the outskirts.

“Right now I only have fumes. I can’t break or stop because my wife and kids are watching and if I crash, they will crash. So I ask God to give me strength,” said Powell, a ten-year-old father. whose wife, Conswella, serves as pastor.

Powell was on his way to the Shedd Aquarium on Monday with a group from his church when he received a phone call at around 11.30 in which he had his church on 11034 S. Michigan Ave. was on fire.

Apart from a fireman who suffered a minor crack, nobody was injured in the fire.

“Nothing can be saved,” he said, including seven freezers and two refrigerators full of food. Toys and clothing intended for people in need are also burned.

Powell said the donations were already starting to flow in and that food publishers would resume as soon as possible on Sunday, most likely parked from a truck across the debris.

Within hours of the fire, Powell received several offers from ministers from other churches in the area to share space until Beacon Light Ministries and his congregation of around 80 people got back on their feet.

One of those offers came from Joe Huizenga, pastor of Roseland Christian Ministries.

“Bishop Powell has long been a regular, good presence in this neighborhood,” said Huizenga. “We serve breakfast in our church on Sunday morning, and then many of those people walk a few blocks to Beacon Light for their groceries.”

“Things can become sort of territorial with different churches, and that’s not the case with them. If Bishop Powell has a surplus of food, he’ll call us and give it to us,” he said.

Chicago Police officer Timothy Crawford, who met Powell and his church as he led outreach between law enforcement and faith leaders, has great respect for Powell’s church and plans to help in every way possible.

“Roseland is full of people who don’t have much, and the service they offer is very important and it comes from a place of love rather than compassion. They really care, “he said.

“They are by far one of the most important ministries in the community,” Crawford said. “They offer so many resources without expecting anything in return.”

Crawford said that Powell regularly cooperates with the police to make children enthusiastic about going back to school.

“They fill backpacks with school supplies and give them away to children. And some church members who are hairdressers will do hair braiding for free. . . they are just very, very good people, “he said.

Powell plans to rebuild his church. He hopes that insurance will help. It was not immediately clear what the cause of the fire was.

Powell’s daughter, Brittany, who also works for the church, does a GoFundMe account to raise money for the church.

“I believe that God can do anything. This is just a temporary setback. I still have hope, “Powell said.