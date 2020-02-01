With increased concern about the new coronavirus, do you really need a mask?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – While the CDC confirms the first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus in the United States, health officials are on the alert. They also learn more about how it can spread even if a person has no symptoms. Should you wear a mask?

In Hong Kong, people line up in long lines in front of pharmacies to buy masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

Same thing here at home. In the Simi Valley, fear of this potential health threat is causing a rush on face masks in almost all stores.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Surgeon General, Dr. Armand Dorian, said, “Here in the United States, you don’t need a mask for the coronavirus.”

Dorian said that in hospitals, disposable masks are given to sick patients so that they do not infect others. This is the most effective use for infection control. But for healthy people, these masks won’t do much to protect you from the tiny droplets traveling through the air.

“The problem is that they don’t create a full seal around your mouth,” he said.

N95 masks are designed to create a vacuum around the nose and mouth.

The seal on these masks should be so tight that you can’t even smell someone standing next to you. Once you move, you break the seal, then you are unprotected.

“You start to feel very warm inside and embarrassed, then what happens is that you immediately break the seal, which makes it essentially useless,” said Dorian.

And these popular cloth masks are even worse.

“The water droplets will actually be inside this mask and almost guarantee that you will inhale this virus,” he said.

The best defense is to wash your hands well and stay away from sick people. But travelers should heed the warnings. Call ahead so the doctors can prepare.

“If you have symptoms of fever and respiratory illness, be sure to put on a mask and go to the local emergency room,” said Dorian. “They have put the proper procedures in place to take care of this.”

