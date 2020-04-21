With Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake and GTX 1650 Ti

On the back of the release of two new Blade 15 series (NVIDIA GeForce RTX and Intel 10th Gen models), Razer has also unveiled two new variants of its slightly smaller Blade Stealth 13 models. By dividing them in the center, one is designed for gamers, while the other is for content creators on the move, with both an Intel Core i7-165G7 quad-core processor, NVIDIA’s 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and a 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 storage unit.

Kicking off the main differences between the two new models, the player-centered Razer Blade Stealth 13 features a high specification 13.3-inch FHD 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For those in search of a notebook focused on the creator, the new Blade 13 is also available with a 13.3 “4K touch display, with both variants of models including factory display calibration with 100% sRGB coverage and slim 4 side bezels , 9 mm.

The other minor difference between the two new variants is that the 4K touchscreen makes that model slightly heavier, with a total weight of 1.48 kg, compared to 1.41 kg of the 1080p 120 GHz model. The dimensions of both Razer Blade Stealth 13 models are 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm (WxDxH).

Razer says that Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, marketing it as the world’s thinnest 13-inch ultrabook with such specs.

The CNC Temper 6 precision milled anodized aluminum frame includes an Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core Ice Lake processor that operates at a base clock speed of 1.3 GHz, increasing to 3.9 GHz and sporting a TDP only 25 W.

Powering the 4K touchscreen and 1080p 120 Hz screens is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4 GB of VRDR GDDR6, with a Max-Q efficiency design and a 35 W. TDP. For memory there are 16 GB of DDR4-3733 low power as a 2 x 8 GB dual channel configuration welded and which cannot be upgraded. For users requiring high-speed storage, Razer has pre-installed a 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD as standard. An Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 wireless interface is installed which also includes support for BT 5.1 connectivity.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 models include a single-zone full-key backlit keyboard powered by Razer’s famous Chroma RGB and a Microsoft Precision glass touchpad. There is a single Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C port which uses 4 PCIe lanes, a USB 3.1 G2 Type-C which can supply power via PD and two USB 3.1 G1 Type-A ports. Includes an HD 720 infrared webcam installed in the top frame, with a 3.5mm combo headphone / microphone port and an integrated array microphone.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel 10th Gen Update Specifications

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (4K Touch)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (1080p)

processor

Intel processor i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz base, 3.9 GHz Turbo) – 25 W TDP

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4 GB Max-Q – 35 W TDP

Screen

13.3-inch 4K touchscreen

13.3 inches 1080p 120 Hz

Memory

LPDDR4-3733 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

storage

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Networking

Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 / w BT 5.1

Power

100W USB Type-C power adapter.

Battery

53.1 Wh

Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 G2 Type-C (powered)

2 x USB 3.1 G1 Type A

1 3.5mm headphone / microphone

Dimensions (WxDxH)

304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm

Weight

1.41 kg

1.48 kg

Price (USD)

Start at $ 1800

Start at $ 2000

Expanding the two previously announced Razer Blade 15 models, the two new Stealth 13 models are equipped with a 25W CPU and a 35W GPU.

In general, the new Stealth 13s fall into the second category of premium laptops available today, starting with the Athena 15W compatible Ultrabook, 25W CPU + 35-50W GPU like today’s models in form factors up to 13 “, 35 W + 65 W 14” models, and finally the high-end devices 45 W + 80 W 15 “.

Pricing for the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 starts at $ 1800 for the 1080p 120 Hz version, with a $ 2000 higher starting point for the 4K touchscreen model. Both can be purchased and customized on Razer.com, with stocks soon to be filtered out in retailers around the world.

