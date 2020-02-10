With its deep roots, hair is part of history for many African Americans

No matter whether it is afros, braids, wigs or curls, in the Happy Hair Salon you can get new hairstyles and maybe even a history lesson.

Tonja McMillian, stylist, said: “To understand today’s connection to hair. We really need to understand the history of hair and our people.”

“The first black millionaire was a hairdresser, and that was in the early 1900s. That’s power, and that’s something we need to know about this story because we come from these roots, ”McMillian continued.

Co-owners Tonja Mcmillan and Jacqueline Richardson not only teach their customers about hair care, but also about the story their hair tells.

“We have women here with the greatest afros, you know. We have women here with the most beautiful dreadlocks,” said Richardson.

“It’s about what you keep neat and tidy,” she continued.

“Civil Rights Movement was largely financially supported by hairdressers. They paid for the buses that took people to marches,” said McMillian.

As early as 1786, colored women supported a different movement when the then governor of the Louisiana territory passed the Tignon laws, which forced colored women to wear scarves over their hair, a sign of their enslaved class.

In response, black and Creole women used elaborate fabrics and jewels for their head scarves, which at the time contradicted fashion and beauty standards, but the history of black hair wasn’t just in the past.

“Again in 2020. There are still people who are discriminated against because of their hair,” said McMillian.

Across the country, African Americans are fighting for freedom of hair and even legal decisions that discriminate against hair.

Right here in Louisiana, natural hair braiders like Ashley N’dakpri from Gretna are fighting in court to continue the practice without needing a cosmetic license.

“They don’t use perms or dyes or anything like that,” said N’dakpri.

“They’re just braiding, and braiding is made up of extensions and your hands and may be like a conditioning gel,” she continued.

According to N’dakpri, politics is an attack on culture and skills that originated in Africa centuries ago.

“They are trying to get these non-chemical ladies to use their hands, and probably like an edge gel, to go to school for 15 hours to learn skills that they will never use,” she said.

According to Senator Regina Barrow, braiding machines – although unique – must meet the “curriculum for alternative hair design” and meet the same safety and hygiene requirements as state-approved beauticians.

In the Happy Hair Salon they fight all scars that surround black hair.

“We never want to attach a negative connotation to something that we were born with, something that was given to us, something that we cannot change. We can change it chemically, we can change it, but that’s how we are, ”said McMillian.

For customers who go to a salon and are looking for a new profession, the point is to be happy with your hair.