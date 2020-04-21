With its free service, Stadia Earth og EuroGameNetNet is making sense

Stadia is now free! Or, instead, any Google can now sign in to the service and access the games library without subscribing to Pro Tire or purchasing the firm’s bespoke controller and Chromecast Ultra 4K HDR receiver. This is a good jump for users interested in the service, and as we find out, accessing Stadia through a Chrome browser, smartphone or tablet can offer the real benefit of a pro-level 4K Chromecast Ultra experience. Going back to Google’s cloud service, we wanted to have a chance to get back to Doom Eternal and revisit our latency metrics – a key point of criticism in earlier coverage. Was Stadia’s only bad day when we tested it? Is there something wrong with our network? Can we undo the delay to the effective level we saw in our stadia review?

The good news is that we have managed to reduce the delay in our stadia test setup and significantly improve the Doom Perpetual experience. The port of ID software succeeds in pushing 1800p resolution, excellent visuals, and extremely consistent 60fps. However, fast response is required for fast-paced first-person shooters, and our initial results were not good enough. We logged a range of latency results between -1 -1 -1 meters compared to the Xbox One X version of the game – a surprise given the behind०० Mbps fiber connection. Google itself asked for permission to access our telemetry (which we approved), but our ultimate goal is to give the system and software the best possible evaluation, so we spent a lot of time examining the metrics ourselves and adapting the experience.

And so, for the second test, we minimized all variables. We plugged in a Chromecast Ultra Direct Virgin Media Router via Ethernet and, as before, confirming Stadia 4K streaming shows the connection status as ‘excellent’. At this time, we cut off everything from the router except the Chromecast to prevent any issues. All network devices were removed from the pipeline, except for the stadia controller – every device was bored with WiFi – to ensure that there was zero interference with the lag test. And the result? Instead of putting an extra distance of -1-1-5 meters on the stadia from the initial test, the first time results in best conditions at 54 ms and in worst case msms. Keep in mind that the Xbox Measure – Cloud Leg, if you like it, is really the extra distance on top of the built-in sluggishness of the game.

This is a huge improvement with the benefits of clear gameplay, but the phenomenon has not stopped – even in this ideal network setup we were disappointed. The next day we tried again in the same situation, and our results went straight back to the higher values ​​in our initial test and the door opened to the idea that removing all devices from our network would not solve our original problem. At least the most important line for this configuration is that the gaming at Stadia can still change. However, we did eventually manage to address this issue. We then tested the platform directly connected via USB with the Xbox One controller on the Chrome browser – and that’s where we made the breakthrough, with no compatibility with our network in the Chromecast Ultra / Stadia Controller path.

When playing through the Chrome browser, we come across those low-end readings with great results. 45.8383 and .6 66.77 mm. It’s late – and this comes back to the kind of measurement we saw during our initial Stadia review. Suffice it to say that this method makes Doom eternal and easier to play. Press the button and the connection between the on-screen actions is tight and the distance is closed compared to playing a game on a local connection. The feedback is not 100 percent consistent, but it is a remarkable change from the platform’s flow. Even with extensive effort, I couldn’t get such a low figure through Chromecast – but that’s not to say, because Rich Leadbetter got the same results in reviews tests. Why it bothers me so much and not enough to say, is simply too easy to get at: If you are lagging behind with the Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller, try a client device where you can hook the controller. Directly via USB.

Of course, reducing game delays greatly helps cloud-based gaming, and we’re back to the point here: Stadia’s free tier is actually an idea to take advantage of the Pro-Tire Chromecast Ultra experience. It may sound startling, but bear with us here. With Red Dead Redemption 2, we saw Chromecast Ultra / Propensity Game delivering at 1440p resolution (advanced at 4K) and 30 fps. In the meantime, running on a phone or browser gives you a target of 60fps at 1080p. Since Free Tier 4K mode is completely locked on any device, this means that any game with RDR2 or 1080P60 mode offers it as default, and it turns out that Rockstar’s Behemoth is not the only game that can be profitable this way.

Consider the Stadia port of the Borderlands. Yes, there are two rendering modes – 1800p with Pro Subscription in 4K output mode via Chromecast, when running it from your phone or Chrome browser will offer full HD with 60fps target. In the video above you’ll get a whole lot less visual compared to Microsoft and Sony’s enhanced consoles, but suffice it to say that Stadia will give a decent match to the output of this machine – Cutscene also has motion blur.

Unfortunately, Steadia doesn’t toggle in-game performance / resolution mode since we have it on other consoles. Users with a Pro membership should avoid actively playing the game on a Chromecast Ultra 4K screen to access the game’s 60fps mode. After delays that are so important to the experience, doubling the frame-rate is the best way to increase the fluidity delivered by 60fps and play better. Not only that, 1800 0 आहेत mode has some solid frame-pacing issues, and the only way to avoid it is to play with f० fps mode instead. Cutscenes stay locked at 30fps, but the gameplay looks smooth on all sides. Still the problem spots are: Getting back to the first driving section – which also drops on the Pro and X – stadia fall into the 50-60fps range. All things considered though, this is a great way to play the game.

There are other cases. We take a long look at Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, an exciting stadia exclusive feature unique in its offering. Google’s stream Connect technology is deployed here for multiplayer, a kind of underwater test that can grow as a major plus point in future games. The idea is simple: Join up to three friends online and you see their perspective in the small window at the top-right as you play. This is a picture-in-picture display on the side of their action – no extra processing power is required from your stadia hardware. Instead, the other player’s video stream is broadcast and blended into your screen.

There are some positives to this. First, you’re not just based on voice chat, but based on the actual placement on your team mate’s map – and importantly, you can see what they’re actually doing. While we had fun with it and the benefits are obvious, admitting that the ghost raccoon implementation window is on the smaller side. As a means of bringing back the appearance of split-screen play at no extra cost, it will be interesting to see how this technology is applied to other games, though at the most basic level, it is great to see the main benefit of the cloud platform being benefited in this way.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has a mixed fortune in view of Stadia’s actual delivery. Once again, there are two possible rendering modes that appear depending on which display you are attached to on your Chromecast. The game toggles for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, letting these machines render in graphics fidelity mode at around 1080p – where you get improved settings for ambient events. Alternatively there was a resolution mode, with the X pushing itself up to 3840×1800, the Pro targeted Cirque up to 1440p. The Stadia is similar to the PS4 Pro version: 1440p targeting if you want to be hooked up to a 4K display – albeit with a dynamic resolution in play to let it down. There are issues with the 4K mode on the Stadia, though – again the uneven frame-pacing and what looks like a strange 32fps cap, all of which make compounds with a poor performance sense.

As you might have guessed, running outside of 4K output mode provides better performance. Connect a Chromecast to a 1080p screen or play the game in a browser or Android phone, and you’ll switch the game to high performance mode. As you would expect, it delivers lower resolution, but 60fps is the performance target. It works perfectly well with other consoles, which run at 30fps, whatever the mode, at Stadia is consistently at 60fps. Stress Points- Traveling the hub area, flying a helicopter, or engaging in battle all work well, and these methods also overcome the problems of 30fps frame-pacing. To support a single catch 60० fps, Stadia runs with dynamic resolution that can reduce the number of pixels down to at least १२80०x7२० to maintain a faster frame-rate. The maximum resolution is 1080p but for most tax views, the Stadia GPU needs wiggle room to let 60fps happen.

Further, Wrath 2 is an interesting example of something closer to platform parity with an enhanced console and again targeting 60fps. Avalanche’s collaboration with ID software runs at 1080p60 on both enhanced machines, and it has the same opinion on the Stadia, if not slightly smoother than the console parts of its home. On the plus side, this level of platform parity is good, but unfortunately, re-gaming raises the question of the worth of a premium subscription for those purchased in Stadia Pro.

And this seems to be a recurring theme. While Stadia is offering 4K as a premium option but it is actually lacking in distribution, HDR support is only released as another technological upgrade (free games and discounts are welcome, of course). We haven’t sold on the 1.5T TF GPU yet (will Stadia actually virtualize the. The first thing to note is that Crossplay is included, which allows us to matchmake with a PC player. And thankfully, Ubisoft tweaked the frame-rate tweak to Stadia to go beyond the console-standard 30fps. It’s a big upgrade, and whether you’re on a 4K or 1080p display, Stadia always targets 60fps – which makes for at least crossover with the PC a little bit. It’s still a tradeoff: the game runs more smoothly than the Xbox One X, but drops a pixel-count to make it happen. Otherwise, the core visual setup is the same. While the screen-space reflections still look incredible, we get a higher preset of foliage matching water ripple physics and enhanced consoles. The game looks pretty intact, though the original resolution at Stadia has been sacrificed to make 60fps possible.

To keep this in mind, the Xbox One X runs at a peak resolution of 3840×2160, with occasional drops based on load. During PS4 Pro it reaches a low 3456×1944, though dynamically scaled down to 2458×1382. हे कन्सोल 30fps तरी लक्ष्यित करतात आणि 60fps चे समर्थन करण्यासाठी, स्टॅडिया आपले लक्ष्य कमी करतात. ठराविक परिणाम 2688×1512 वर आले आहेत, जे आम्ही आतापर्यंत नोंदविले जास्तीत जास्त आहे – परंतु लढाई दरम्यान ते 1920×1080 च्या जवळ आले. उत्सुकतेने, टेम्पोरल अँटी-अलियासिंग आर्टिफॅक्ट्स एक्स किंवा प्रोपेक्षा अधिक अवघड आहेत परंतु कडा वर पिछाडीवर पडण्याची सूक्ष्म चिन्हे आहेत. याची पर्वा न करता, स्टॅडिया एक्सबॉक्स वन एक्सच्या पुढे स्पष्टपणे त्याचे रिझोल्यूशन ड्रॉप करतो पण त्याचे परिणाम फायद्याचे असतात – फ्रेम-रेट विशेषतः क्लाऊड-आधारित सिस्टमवर अधिक महत्वाचे आहे.

60fps लक्ष्य नेहमीच पूर्ण होत नाही: आपण पहिल्या काही युद्धात 50-60fps पर्यंत थेंब पाहण्याची अपेक्षा करू शकता, परंतु अन्यथा ते बहुधा गुळगुळीत नौकाविहार आहे. व्हिज्युअल आणि फ्रेम-रेटमधील व्यापार म्हणून, घर कन्सोलच्या तुलनेत हे स्टॅडियाच्या मोठ्या यशांपैकी एक आहे. प्रत्येक गोष्ट खूपच नितळ वाटते आणि कार्यक्षमतेच्या उच्च पातळीवर धावणे उशीरा पाइपलाइनचे एक क्षेत्र कमी करते. इतकेच काय, आपण 1080p स्क्रीनवर खेळत असल्यास हे फ्रेम-रेट थेंब आणखी साफ केले जाऊ शकतात, जिथे मूळ रिझोल्यूशन फक्त 1920×1080 वर शिखरे करते, म्हणजे अधिक जीपीयू शक्ती कामगिरीकडे वळविली जाते.

आम्ही तपासलेला अंतिम गेम म्हणजे पूर्णपणे शैलीमधील बदल – कोडमास्टर्सचा ग्रिड. F० एफपीएस गेमप्ले येथे एक्स आणि प्रो प्रमाणेच मानक आहे आणि खरोखरच स्टॅडियावर त्या क्रमांकापासून बरेच विचलन नाही. हे त्या लक्ष्यासाठी तयार आहे आणि त्यास डोक्यावर चौरस फोडते. रिझोल्यूशनच्या बाबतीत, स्टॅडिया एक डायनामिक सेटअप वापरते जे 1440 पी आणि 1080 पी दरम्यान समायोजित होते, जरी आम्ही 2112×1188 ला टिपीट इन-इन-इन दरम्यान पकडले. हे बरेच काही एक्सबॉक्स वन एक्ससारखे आहे ज्याचे स्वतःचे डायनॅमिक 1440 पी आहे आणि स्टॅडियावरील काही कॉम्प्रेशनच्या बाहेर, मायक्रोसॉफ्टच्या वर्धित मशीनसाठी हा एक चांगला सामना आहे. असे सांगितले जात असताना, तेथे काही उत्सुक ग्राफिक सेटिंग्ज बदलत आहेत. एक लक्षात घ्या की स्टॅडियावर लेन्स फ्लेअर इफेक्ट काढला आहे. तितकेच, रेनड्रॉप प्रभाव देखील अगदी सहजपणे मागे ठेवला आहे – अशा बिंदूवर कमी केला गेला जो कॅमेराच्या स्क्रीन-स्पेस प्रभावामुळे तो अदृश्य बनतो.

ही चूक असू शकते किंवा पाऊस परिणाम कमी केल्याने स्टॅडियाचे कॉम्प्रेशन अल्गोरिदम थोडा चांगला बसतोः काम करण्यासाठी कमी दंड, उच्च तीव्रता तपशील, काम सोपे. तथापि, जीआरआयडीच्या प्रतिमेचे वितरण आमच्या कनेक्शनवर निर्दोष आहे. F० एफपीएस संपूर्ण मार्गात ठेवला जातो आणि प्रत्येक फ्रेमची गुणवत्ता माझ्या अपेक्षेपेक्षा जास्त असते – ती पिन-शार्प आहे. आम्हाला अशी चिंता होती की वेगवान रेसिंग गेम्स या प्रकारच्या सामग्रीसह बर्‍याचदा संघर्ष करणार्‍या YouTube सह प्रभावीपणे एन्कोड होणार नाहीत आणि तरीही ते एक यश आहे. येथे विलंब काही गोष्टींमध्ये घटक आहेत. डूम एटरनल प्रमाणेच, आपण एका वळणाकडे जाताना प्रत्येक मिलिसेकंद गणना केली जाते आणि येथे स्टॅडियाच्या मर्यादा अधिक लक्षात येण्यासारख्या आहेत, परंतु तरीही आम्ही प्रभावित झालो.

स्टडिया गेमच्या या बॅचचा सर्वात उल्लेखनीय मुद्दा म्हणजे 60 एफपीएसची वचनबद्धता. प्रत्येक बाबतीत, उच्च रीफ्रेश करण्याचा किमान एक मार्ग आहे, कधीकधी अशा खेळांमध्ये जिथे PS4 प्रो आणि एक्स वर 60fps समर्थन नसते. जेव्हा आपण प्रो सबस्क्रिप्शन आणि क्रोमकास्टसह चालत नसता तेव्हा 60fps प्रभावीपणे मानक असतात. अल्ट्रा – परंतु आम्ही अद्याप या कल्पनेवर चकित झालो आहोत की 4 के डिस्प्लेपर्यंत आकलन केले असता प्रो वापरकर्ते Chromecast द्वारे दोन्ही मोडमध्ये प्रवेश करू शकत नाहीत. नक्कीच, 4 के स्क्रीन वापरणे रिझोल्यूशन लाभ प्रदान करते परंतु ते मूळ अनुभवामध्ये जोडलेले असावेत, जे सबस्क्रिप्शनचे प्रीमियम स्वरूप प्रतिबिंबित करतात. वापरकर्त्यांनी कमी फ्रेम-रेटसाठी अतिरिक्त पैसे मोजू नये – आश्चर्यचकित करणा all्या सर्व सीमांवर हे घडत आहे याची मूलभूत कल्पना. कमीतकमी, वापरकर्त्यासाठी निवड असावी – जसे स्टॅडियाच्या उदय द कबर रेडर आणि टॉम्ब रायडर रूपांतरणाच्या सावलीत आहे. तर हो, या अर्थाने, आपल्याकडे जे काही सेटअप आहे त्या महत्त्वाचे नसते तरी, त्या f० एफपीएस मोडमध्ये प्रवेश मिळविणे हा सर्वात सोपा, गडबड-मुक्त मार्ग आहे याचा फायदा स्टॅडियाचा विनामूल्य टियर देते.

दरम्यान, + laten मिलीमीटर शेवटी Chrome ब्राउझरद्वारे प्राप्त करण्यायोग्य असले तरीही आमच्या सुप्त चाचणींमधील बदल ही देखील एक चिंता आहे. Chromecast अल्ट्रा वापरताना आमची टेलीमेट्री विचारत असताना, Google ने आम्हाला नमूद केले की मोठ्या संख्येने कनेक्ट केलेल्या डिव्हाइसची वापरकर्त्यांकडे क्षमतेमुळे उद्भवणार्‍या प्रकरणांची त्यांना जाणीव आहे. नेटवर्कमधून काढून टाकलेल्या सर्व उपकरणांसह प्रारंभिक निकालांमध्ये चांगली सुधारणा दिसून आली, परंतु दुसर्‍या दिवशी एकसारख्या परिस्थितीत तो बदल गमावला गेला. लेटेंसी + 58 मिमी वि एक्सबॉक्स वन एक्स किंवा + 100 मिमी असो, जेव्हा गेमप्लेच्या अनुभवात फरक सहजपणे जाणवला तेव्हा कनेक्शनला सर्व बाबतीत ‘उत्कृष्ट’ मानले गेले. आमच्या सेटअपमधून सर्व वायफाय बाहेर काढणे – स्टॅडिया कंट्रोलर पर्यंत आणि यासह – या समस्येचे निराकरण केले आणि आमच्या शेवटी समस्या सुचविते (कंट्रोलरने स्टॅडिया पुनरावलोकन सत्रात चांगले काम केले, तरीही) परंतु काही मिळवणे उपयुक्त ठरेल जेव्हा आमचा अनुभव अशा फरकाखाली चालला होता तेव्हा स्वत: स्टीडियाकडून घेतलेला अभिप्राय.

या क्षणी, आम्ही सर्व प्रमुख स्टॅडिया बंदरांची चाचणी केली आहे आणि येथे असे समज आहे की येथे संभाव्य संपत्ती आहे परंतु अंमलबजावणी पूर्णपणे योग्य नाही. अद्याप उत्कृष्ट प्रवेशयोग्यतेचा पैलू आहे – आमच्या संपूर्ण गेमच्या लायब्ररीचे सुपर-फास्ट लोडिंग सुघू नये. आणि जेव्हा एक्सबॉक्स वन एक्स करू शकत नाही तेव्हा डिव्हिजन 2 सारख्या 60 एफपीएस सारखी शीर्षके पाहणे फार चांगले आहे, याचा अर्थ असा की विकासक सीपीयू कामगिरीमध्ये टॅप करू शकतात जे कन्सोल भागांच्या तुलनेत जास्त आहे. तथापि, हे बर्‍याच प्रकरणांमध्ये ग्राफिक कोरपेक्षा क्वांटिफाइबल कमी जीपीयू कार्यक्षमतेद्वारे ऑफसेट आहे जे यापेक्षा अधिक शक्तिशाली म्हणून बढती देण्यात आले. दरम्यान, 4K – किंवा उप-मूळ 4K – जेव्हा अनेक खेळांमध्ये गहन कामगिरीच्या दंडासह येऊ शकते तेव्हा स्टॅडियाच्या प्रीमियम सदस्यताची शिफारस करणे कठिण आहे. या सर्व बाबींकडे लक्ष दिले जाऊ शकते आणि त्याकडे लक्ष दिले पाहिजे परंतु आमच्या इनपुट लेग चाचणीमध्ये विसंगतता आणखी एक चिंता आहे. एकीकडे हे चांगले आहे की विस्तारित चाचणी आणि पुन्हा चाचणी घेतल्यानंतर, आम्ही अधिक सुलभ पातळीवर विलंब लावण्यास सक्षम आहोत – परंतु दुसरीकडे, असे वाटले की आम्ही स्टॅडिया सिस्टमसह, अंधारात कार्यरत आहोत. स्वतः कोणत्याही क्षणी काहीही चूक आहे असे कोणतेही संकेत दिले जात नाही, किंवा आम्हाला सामोरे आलेल्या अडचणी सोडवण्यासंदर्भात कोणताही सल्ला नाही. तुलनेने बोलायचे तर, स्टॅडिया – आणि सर्वसाधारणपणे क्लाउड गेमिंगसाठी अद्याप लवकर दिवस आहेत – म्हणून आशा आहे की व्यासपीठाची स्थिरता आणि अनुभवासाठी योग्य साधने वेळोवेळी दिली जातील.