With Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith raps his entire career history in just 150 seconds

Loading...

Will Smith was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote his latest film Bad Boys for Life.

During his visit to the popular chat show, Smith, in collaboration with host Jimmy Fallon, recorded an entertaining and comprehensive story of his impressive career in just 150 seconds.

From his humble beginnings in Philadelphia to his breakthrough role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (“I just wanted to take bus trips / I moved in with my aunt and uncle in Bel-Air”), Smith brought the audience through some of his biggest films, including Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black.

Smith and Fallon are concerned not only with his career, but also with parts of the rapper / actor’s private life, including his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk “) and paternity (” Cuz Trey is the ace, Jaden is a force / Willow came and said “whip your hair back and forth”).

The couple also danced the “Carlton” and showed a few other movements. Then it became familiar with Smith’s popular Instagram and YouTube content, like the time he jumped from a helicopter across the Grand Canyon.

Watch the video of Smith and Fallon:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6dpaVaS93A (/ embed)

In the meantime, DJ Khaled has released all the details of his soundtrack album for the upcoming sequel to Bad Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album will be released on January 17th, the same day as the film, with the full tracklist and a series of video previews shared on the super producer’s Instagram last week (January 8th).

The album features guest appearances by Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross as well as Jaden Smith, the son of film star Will Smith.