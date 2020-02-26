[with-major-asian-abilities-on-show,-bandar-malaysia-open-up-2020-tickets-now-up-for-sale-through-cell-applications]

The new Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 logo. — Photo courtesy of Successful Matters.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Possessing hosted home names like Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen, the Bandar Malaysia Open up 2020 is back again immediately after a four-year hiatus.

Beforehand referred to as the Malaysian Open, the prestigious golfing championship, established to be held at the Kota Permai Golf & Place Club (KPGCC) in Shah Alam, is considerably less than two weeks absent.

KPGCC previous hosted the Malaysian Open 12 decades back in 2008 and will welcome a host of Asian and area skills to its lush greens from March 5 to eight to fight it out in this year’s match

Thrilled to have the championship back again soon after four years, the occasion promoter, Winning Matters’ chief government officer Arep Kulal mentioned he hoped Malaysians would take pleasure in the championship.

“It unquestionably feels terrific to have our national open back again on the regional golfing calendar, where it rightly belongs,” explained Arep in a press release.

“We hope Malaysians in standard, and neighborhood golfing admirers precisely, will arrive out in total pressure to Kota Permai to cheer on the gamers and assist our regional challengers in the Bandar Malaysian Open up 2020.

“And we hope anyone will have an pleasing 7 days with the amenities that we have prepared for this championship.”

He included that there would be a host of talent on display screen at KPGCC all through the championships with a selection of leading abilities from up north and about Asia having component.

“This 12 months, we will have best players from the Asian Tour and Japan Golfing Tour Organisation (JGTO), competing from 40 Malaysian challengers for the prime honours,” claimed Arep.

The Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 has also teamed up with Malay Mail which will act as on line media lover for the championship.

Malay Mail was named as a media spouse for the championship. — Picture by Malay Mail.

With less than a fortnight away, to keep away from missing out on some of these talented and skilful golfers, you can now get your tickets for the Bandar Malaysia Open up 2020 by means of mobile applications these as WhatsApp and TicketApps.

Tickets for the championship will be billed on a per-working day basis with the value construction as follows: RM40 for just one day, RM60 for two times and RM100 for 4 times.

Tickets can be ordered by means of WhatsApp at +6011-20856500, whereby purchasers will be needed to deliver data this sort of as their total name, MyKad selection, telephone amount and e-mail handle.

Purchasers will also be asked to mail a evidence of payment to the variety after payment has been produced to Gateway Solution Sdn Bhd’s account (Maybank: 5123 1662 4422).

If you favor to order tickets via the TicketApps, you can download the cellular application via the Apple Retail outlet and Google Participate in shop, or you can surf over to the TicketApps web-site (www.ticketapps.com.my).

There are also special promotions integrated for all golfing club associates in Malaysia and for National Handicapping Program (NHS) members less than the Malaysian Golf Affiliation.

This promotion entitles a 50 per cent low cost on obtained tickets, with golf club customers necessary to essential in the “CLUB BMO-20” code and NHS users to use the “NHS BMO-2020” code when buying tickets.

For extra data and updates about the Bandar Malaysia Open up 2020 surf around to https://themalaysianopen.com/.