With misery and laughter, the outsider Tokushoryu overthrows the house after winning the first title

After a victory that no one could have predicted, Tokushoryu also proved to be a master of afterglow on Sunday.

After competing in 12 of 13 major sumo tournaments in the second-rate juryo league, the plump 33-year-old conquered the sumo world by winning his first title with a 14-1 record. After ending his win by beating Ozeki Takakeisho, the 181 cm wrestler collapsed with 188 kg with joy.

When he returned to the ring for the award ceremony and the accompanying interview, the journeyman wrestler showed that he could assert himself in the spotlight. When asked how he dealt with people who spoke of a championship when he had only one defeat in the middle of the 15-day tournament, Tokushoryu offered the answer wrestlers expect.

“I didn’t think about it,” he said before quickly changing his tune.

“OK. That’s a lie. I was really fascinated by the idea (a championship).”

Tokushoryu fought at the bottom of the elite Makuuchi division on the less prestigious west side than the lowest Maegashira No. 17. After conquering the tournament leadership on Saturday, he recited the sumo mantra: “I’m not focusing on the championship.”

“I said that because I practiced over and over for interviews,” he quipped.

Tokushoryu, who remained balanced and resourceful during the 15-day tournament, allowed his friend, the sumo elder Araiso, to have a useful physique, including a pronounced abdomen.

“People always tell him to lose weight,” said Araiso, the recently retired Yokozuna Kisenosato. “But the weight that was a shortage is now a gain.”

If so, it may have been partly due to Tokushoryus’ positive calm.

“Since the start (of the tournament), I thought if I gave everything I had it would be plenty,” he said. “If I do my best with the opening fee, I can live with the following results. I did it all the time and the last day was the same. “

When asked about his future in the ring, in which aspiring wrestlers won one tournament after another, Tokushoryu said, “Instead of saying I’m already 33, I prefer to be only 33.”