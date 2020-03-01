[with-muhyiddin-now-pm,-azmin-vows-new-government’s-commitment-to-reform]

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) and other social gathering leaders gather at the residence of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (correct) leaving for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali asserted today that the new authorities led by the country’s eight prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be fully commited to a nationwide agenda for “inclusive prosperity” and “institutional reform.”

Azmin, noticed as a person of the crucial figures who engineered the coup that fell the Pakatan Harapan governing administration, mentioned in a assertion to congratulate Muhyiddin’s appointment said his faction will attempt to variety a genuine authorities that is based on the Structure and the Rukunegara.

“We are dedicated to the nationwide agenda to push the economic climate, ensure inclusive prosperity, protect safety and sovereignty, strengthen unity as perfectly as be certain institutional reform,” he reported.

He also lauded Muhyiddin as a trustworthy chief with experience and integrity.

Azmin and 10 other MPs had initally remaining PKR in a purported bid to preserve Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in electric power.

Having said that, most of them are now believed to have joined Bersatu and put their guidance at the rear of Muhyiddin, even as Dr Mahathir has gathered guidance of at least 113 MPs to be prime minister.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of business as the eighth Key Minister of Malaysia right before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this morning.

The swearing-in will come amid dispute around Muhyiddin’s declare that he commands vast majority support from the Dewan Rakyat.