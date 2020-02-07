With Netflix, users can turn off autoplay after months of criticism

Netflix has finally enabled users to turn off automatic preview after getting outraged about the feature.

Streaming giant users will have noticed the change on Thursday after the platform announced its new focus on social media.

Viewers can now choose whether to preview when they hover over a particular program or movie.

Previously, the preview was always played and this option could not be deactivated.

The company tweeted: “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see a preview of autoplay on Netflix. “

The statement was tweeted first by Netflix’s US account and then tweeted by Netflix’s UK account.

Netflix has also shared a link to an explanation of how to turn off the feature.

Users can do this in their own profile and the change will take effect on all devices without affecting other users’ profiles in the account.

To turn auto play on or off:

1. Sign in to Netflix using a web browser.

2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you want to update.

4. Enable or disable the option to automatically play the preview while surfing on all devices.

It may take a while for the setting to take effect. However, you can speed up the update by switching to a different profile and then switching back to reload your profile with the new setting.

After the announcement, some users were excited about social media, while others took the opportunity to request further changes to the platform.

Automatic previews were a controversial topic for Netflix users, and many complained that it affected their user experience.