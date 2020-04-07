With New Jersey Cresting, Phil Murphy Discusses the Leadership of the Age of Trump and Coronavirus

In recent days we have seen information about parties and religious organizations scattered throughout the state, and defendants for violating your practices. You said on Twitter, “We will smash your party. You will be fined. We will name and shame you until everyone sends a message in their head.” work?

I think too, if you look at that heat map the New York Times reports, New Jersey looks good on that scale, and I appreciate that. But there are some hairstylists who have yet to receive it, and we will continue to do so: a fine of up to $ 10,000, jail time, maybe as long as a year and a half. We have been successful in the past, but I would like to get 100% compliance if we are going to recover from this disease.

You are 62, just a few weeks into your recovery from the early fortune of kidney cancer. As someone who can never get a hug in his or her home, what do you do to protect yourself?

That’s a good question. I appreciate your request. I have cancer, I have cancer, on March 4th. The good news is it’s cancer that you just have to look at to avoid radiation and chemo, thank God. I hope it falls that way. I had to get back into the saddle quickly with more energy than I had planned for. That being said, I’m trying to be as careful as I can. I do a few steps very well. It is usually a press conference that we do once a day, six days a week. I was very careful beyond that when I was in the office, now I am, or even if I am at home. I try to work on as many hands as possible. I got a vaccine that was still going back to normal. When you saw our press conference, not all of us were away, but everyone sat before I entered and they let me go before them. I go now in the car to have a distance with the driver. When I am in the office, such as I am now, I am in my office here on my own, and not to mention others. I try to live outside of a room that is every where closer to the potential of being apart. Just the simplest thing we have ever announced.

To be able to, let me know what life was like in New Jersey, say, three months ago?

So the Fourth of July, essentially. I hope we get started – but I say “start,” and if I’m wrong about it and sooner, I’ll be the happiest man in New Jersey, if not America – I’d say that we’re starting to open up the responsibility, but carefully, because the order of the events here clearly is: break into the back of the virus, then your roles open. If you are responsible for opening too soon, I think it throws a fire on the fire. Part of the conversation I had with Dr. Fauci is, once you’ve taken your plight down, you have to prevent it from being reinstated, especially if it’s by someone else who is in the wrong, at least low-interaction-low. about their home rule, a state that gets later. His point is, what you have to do when we are not doing it at the start of the country. New Jersey will want to stress contact-separation, segregation, exclusion. You have no choice since. So he went with us. I would say in general, though, that I think it will take a long time in America until we get back to what we think of the old, you know? I think that is coming back much more slowly than we think now. We have no choice. You have to change the way of life, and there is no business as usual. That’s what you did. I think you repeat that carefully. Clearly if we have approved treatments that will help to see clearly, and more clearly, the vaccine that is most effective, which is safe and which it is. measurable. Then you are in another place. Then you can say, “You know what that is? I know with a sense of confidence I have fought against this.” That would help a number. But I think three months from now we are tiptoeing. Currently no vaccine has been available for three months; I am not sure if there were any approved treatments three months ago. We will be head on our feet.

