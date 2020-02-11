February 11 (UPI) – The US baseball team may not qualify for the 2020 Summer Games because Major League Baseball is most likely denying their best players from participating in the Olympic Games.

Baseball and softball are returning to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008. The baseball competition will take place in Tokyo from July 29 to August 8.

While USA baseball can use free agents, the US team, which consists of potential players and some veterans, still has to qualify for the summer games.

The team missed their first chance of qualifying by losing to Mexico in an additional inning at the WBSC Premier12 tournament in Tokyo in November. But it will get one or two more shots.

Team USA will be among eight teams competing in another qualifier in Arizona in March, trying to secure a place in the Olympic field with six teams. Mexico, Japan, Korea and Israel have secured the right to participate in the games.

Anyone who wins the Arizona tournament will take part in the Olympic Games, while second and third place winners will fight for the final Olympic spot in Taiwan in April.

The Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Canada and Colombia are also in the mix in Arizona.

MLB is reluctant to allow its players to participate in the games, as franchisees fear reduced participation and possible injury to key players during the Olympic Games, which coincide with the US baseball season.

Star players sometimes see it the same way, especially when it comes to avoiding injuries that could affect their entire season or even their careers.

Not an official word

MLB has not officially said that players on the 40-man lists of its 30 teams are not eligible to participate in this year’s Olympic Games, but that has been the norm in the past. The architects of the current USA team assume that this will be the rule again in Tokyo.

“I now have a free agent list, but that will change daily until spring training,” said Eric Campbell, general manager of the US baseball team.

MLB franchises can still contract players and not qualify them for the Olympics, making today’s US team look completely different at the start of the games. Campbell described the status of his roster as “on hold”.

Team USA catcher and 10-year-old MLB veteran Erik Kratz recently signed a minor league baseball contract with the New York Yankees. He wants to focus on cracking the big league squad but is still preparing for Japan.

“I have to stay ready to qualify for qualifying and eventually for the Olympics. I hope I can do it, but it’s not up to me,” said Kratz.

MLB and the MLB Players Association have not responded to multiple requests for comments regarding future player participation.

Little practice

Approximately half of the US team from the last qualifier in November is no longer qualified for the next in March as a result of the signature of MLB teams or due to injuries. Thanks to the squad turnover, teammates only have a few days to practice together before entering the field.

“You can’t look too far ahead, but I would definitely see it as a disadvantage when it comes to building a team and teammate,” said Kratz.

Kratz said a friend had been promoted to major leagues two days before the 2008 Olympics, so he was out of the question of representing the United States. This friend was sent to the minors a week later and would have been eligible – except that the Olympics had already started.

While USA Baseball focuses on qualifying for the Olympic Games, it pursues star-free agents. Players have mixed feelings about wanting to represent the United States in Japan, but they also want to be picked up by a major league team.

“It’s really in the air,” said Team USA’s Andrew Vaughn, one of the best prospects for the Chicago White Sox. said about his status in the team. “I really have no idea. Of course I would like to play in the Olympic Games. There is no doubt about that.”

As Team USA wins the goal, MLB franchise players look for Olympic qualifiers that they could consider for their squad. This puzzle means that a player’s performance will affect US baseball’s prospect of Olympic success, as contributions to US engagement can advance the team or result in a talented player being signed by a large league team and removed from the list ,

“It’s a great development tool,” said Kratz. “I would encourage any organization with any player who wants to influence a Big League team (to participate). Playing international baseball is the best way to learn how to win. Ultimately, that’s what all big league teams want. ” do.”

Erik Kratz, the 39-year-old catcher of the USA team, was appointed to the All-World team after playing two home runs with 21 bats in November’s Olympic qualification with a 0.381 goal. Photo courtesy of USA Baseball

Despite the narrow defeat against Mexico, USA team players don’t focus on star recruitment to win a slot in the next qualifying round.

“We will try to win the games. That is our strategy,” said Kratz.

Honor, opportunity

Baseball is excluded from the 2024 Olympics, but could return at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games due to the popularity of the sport in the United States.

“Playing at the Olympic Games is an incredible honor and an opportunity,” said Kratz. “I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be willing to do it. If you opened it to people on a 40-man list, the team we could put together would be incredible. It would be really good for baseball.” “

The lack of involvement of baseball stars not only weakens Team USA, but also the entire Olympic field. More than 250 players from 20 countries outside the U.S. were on the opening lists of the MLB in 2019.

Japan will no longer play in the Nippon Professional Baseball League during the Olympic Games and will help the host country build a strong squad. Unlike the National Hockey League, where the game was suspended to allow players to take part in the Olympic Games, MLB was unwilling to do so.

“There was no way Japan wanted to host an Olympics without baseball. It’s their sport,” Campbell said. “The local host will have a big impact. We believe the same will happen to Los Angeles in 2028.”

The World Baseball Classic could be another obstacle to the Olympic Games. The international tournament is a joint venture between MLB and its players’ association. The tournament takes place every four years in spring training.

“If Major League Baseball didn’t own the WBC, players could play,” said Kratz. “But it’s tough. It’s not free to stop your season.

“But what it would mean for the Olympic competition would be unbelievable. (MLB) launched the WBC, and I think that’s one of the driving forces when you don’t have big league players or even 40-man Minor League squad posted. “

Campbell sees the World Baseball Classic not as a roadblock, but as a barometer for the interest of MLB players who represent their home countries.

“I think the World Baseball Classic shows every year how many players want to play for their country,” said Campbell. “If a player agrees to participate in the World Baseball Classic, it will not affect their stance on the Olympics.

“By contract, he may not be able to play, but his love of playing in the uniform will not change.”