With only seven players, Tide falls to Arkansas | National sport

TUSCALOOSA – Without the top two defenders, Alabama simply had no ability – or the bodies – to keep up on Saturday.

Crimson Tide played with only seven players, none of whom were junior grand pianos and all-round defense magicians Herb Jones. For the Arkansas guard duo of Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr., who together scored 56 points on 21, there was no response -39 shooting in the 82-78 win Saturday in a crowded Coleman Coliseum.

“Man, there aren’t many options, especially for the perimeter people. Look at the bench, there’s nobody there,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats in the first year after the game. “We had seven people we could play tonight, seven fellows, and three of them are centers. … Either you will (defend) or we won’t win. We didn’t do it well enough.” in the second half. “

The Crimson Tide (12-9, 4-4 SEC) lost its second straight and fell to .500 again in the SEC game, but it was the pre-game news that hurt even more.

Alabama played without the defenses of Jones (wrist) and graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden (illness) on Saturday. About an hour before school started, the school announced that Jones would “indefinitely” fail after an operation on a previous day to repair a broken wrist.

“We are all disappointed with Herb,” ​​said Oats. “He is one of our leaders and has had a lot to do with recovering from his elbow injury earlier this year and recovering from it. He played as well as he did throughout the season and it is certainly difficult.” Beat to our team. Herb is as strong as it comes – mentally and physically – and we know that it comes back stronger and better from it. “

Oats said Jones is unlikely to miss a recovery for “around three weeks” and compared the wrist fracture to what the former Crimson Tide Center Donta Hall experienced last season, when he returned after about two weeks away. Bolden is expected to play in the home game against Tennessee next Tuesday after playing his second consecutive competition on Saturday.

Freshman Guard Jaden Shackelford led Alabama aggressively with 25 points and seven rebounds in 38 minutes, while striker Alex Reese added 14 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes before fouling the ball 22 seconds before the end. Sophomore Point Guard Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points but was 0 out of 5 from the 3-point range to go with seven sales, while red shirt newcomer Center Javian Davis added 11 points but only pulled two rebounds down in 20 minutes ,

“We knew we had to play two more minutes than usual against two players,” said Shackelford. “We have just prepared, we are conditioned all the time, so we are mentally prepared to play these minutes.”

Here are three examples from Alabama’s loss:

1. Crimson Tide Defense Battles Without Bolden, Jones.

The absence of Jones and Bolden was evident on Saturday afternoon, especially on the defensive.

“I thought our defenses there disappeared in the second half,” said Oats. “We just weren’t good enough to win the game. It was difficult to have a shorter spin, but I definitely don’t want to use that as an excuse. … It loses basketball if you can’t guard the other team.” , “

Aside from a couple of slow halftime starts, Arkansas’ offenses largely managed to do what it wanted, including an 18-6 run to get back into the game and end the game halfway through 18 opening period

Both teams swapped the lead six times in the next few minutes before a 3-pointer from John Petty Jr. triggered an 8-4 run over the 1:34 first-half final to reach the 39-36 half.

The Crimson Tide again scored their first four field goals in the second half, beating Shackelford 3 48:40 before his first miss.

Three minutes later, after a 15-2 run, Arkansas rolled over a 5-5 minute distance in the middle of the second half with a 64-57 lead before another Shackelford-3 pointer 8:21 behind breathed life into listless tide crimes.

Shackelford’s 3-pointer paired with Petty’s 1-1 free throw was the start of a 12-2 run over a 4:24 time period to take the 69:66 lead with 4:11.

This sequence included successive Petty and Reese Lewis layups and putbacks before an Arkansas Whitt layup stopped an 8-0 Crimson tide run 12 seconds later.

It’s a piece like that where Jones’ absence was particularly striking for Oats.

“They miss Herb, both his game on the ground and part of his leadership that makes the boys play hard,” said Oats. “If a guy plays as hard as Herb and does all the stuff Herb does when he talks, you will listen.

“I almost felt like it had helped him to be on the bench, just in the ears of the boys because he was such a guy,” he continued. “He is all in all when it comes to defense and work and winning, and we certainly missed that in the second half.”

The Razorbacks ensured Whitt scored 11-1 in 3 minutes when Arkansas scored three goals in a row during the course – including a 3-pointer from Junior Guard Jalen Harris – to get off the pitch permanently.

“We aggressively put them in a rhythm,” said Shackelford. “We just have to do a better job, but we’ll jump back.”

During this run, Alabama scored 4:22 in the final, only 1 of 8 field goals before Shackelford scored a 3-pointer in the last second.

2. Winning the restful fight was just not good enough.

After two consecutive dominance games against Kansas State and the LSU, the Crimson Tide found its way again on Saturday to win the restful fight.

Not that it did much good.

Alabama overtook the much smaller razorbacks that were last in the SEC’s rebound with a lead of 41:34 thanks to nine rebounds each by junior John Petty Jr. and newcomer Jaylen Forbes. Reese and Shackelford each added seven boards, with four of Shackelford’s rebounds going on the offensive.

But even that didn’t seem to help. Tide’s 15:11 lead on the offensive boards only resulted in a 17:11 lead on the second chance points.

“I think the leadership has been there from the start. We’ve been dealing with this problem all year round and the second half was bad,” said Oats.

“I thought we only lost the focus on defense in the second half, and they never showed it to us because we were offensive. But if you don’t have a defensive mindset, it’s difficult to win tight games, and we.” I just didn’t have one today in the second half. “

3. Shackleford asserts itself as the most reliable scorer in Alabama.

It was by no means pretty. Despite his youth, Shackelford quickly became the most consistent option for Crimson Tide.

Shackelford scored 25 points in-game 10-of-20 shooting, including a leading 4-of-11 shooting from a 3-point range and seven rebounds.

In the meantime, the top two goal scorers – Lewis and Petty – scored just 20 combined points on a combined 7 of 21 shootout and only a 3-pointer with 11 sales between them.

“We needed big games from both, and I thought that since Arkansas is small and changes a lot, we could resign ourselves too much,” Oats said of Lewis and Petty. “You look 1-for-10 between the two of 3 … I still thought we had a few more shades of paint, blow-bys.”

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.