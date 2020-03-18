With school out for a month, dad and mom finding up months worth of faculty function in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – School programs are nevertheless sorting out the finest way to continue on the education process now that learners are essential to keep at dwelling.

At Southside Elementary in Livingston Parish, teachers organized four months worth of faculty operate for their college students.

Tuesday afternoon, dad and mom have been capable to travel up to the college although academics handed them their students’ assignments. They utilized gloves and practiced social distancing as they approached vehicles.

Assistant principal Joshua Martin says these protocols are in put to help avert the distribute of COVID-19.

“We just needed to take precautions to make positive we are retaining everyone safe. We are retaining that social distancing going, and so we you should not have something transferring if we can assistance it.”

Martin claims students will also have entry to on-line curriculum and packets even though their school is shut down for a deep cleaning for the next several weeks.

“We’re likely to have a ton of this things obtainable on our university web page so that they can keep on to get it. We just definitely want to still be a service to them for the duration of this time.”

On Wednesday, school staff members will be handing out meals for college students in want at 14 distinctive educational institutions about Livingston Parish.

You can see the entire list of places beneath.

Albany Middle 29675 Reeves St., Albany, LA 70711



Denham Springs Superior 1000 North Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726

Denham Springs Jr. Superior 401 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA 70726



Doyle Significant 20480 Circle Dr., Livingston, LA 70754

Eastside Elementary 9735 Lockhart Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726



French Settlement Elementary 15810 LA Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA 70733

Holden Faculty 30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden, LA 70744

Juban Parc Elementary 12555 Brown Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726



Are living Oak Substantial 36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70706



North Corbin Elementary 32645 North Corbin Rd., Walker, LA 70785



Seventh Ward Elementary 24495 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726

South Fork Elementary 23300 Walker South Rd., Denham Springs, LA



Springfield Substantial 27322 LA Hwy. 42, Springfield, LA 70462

Walker Freshman 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, LA 70785