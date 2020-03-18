With school out for a month, dad and mom finding up months worth of faculty function in Livingston Parish

With school out for a month, parents picking up weeks worth of school work in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – School programs are nevertheless sorting out the finest way to continue on the education process now that learners are essential to keep at dwelling. 

At Southside Elementary in Livingston Parish, teachers organized four months worth of faculty operate for their college students. 

Tuesday afternoon, dad and mom have been capable to travel up to the college although academics handed them their students’ assignments. They utilized gloves and practiced social distancing as they approached vehicles.

Assistant principal Joshua Martin says these protocols are in put to help avert the distribute of COVID-19.

“We just needed to take precautions to make positive we are retaining everyone safe. We are retaining that social distancing going, and so we you should not have something transferring if we can assistance it.”

Martin claims students will also have entry to on-line curriculum and packets even though their school is shut down for a deep cleaning for the next several weeks.

“We’re likely to have a ton of this things obtainable on our university web page so that they can keep on to get it. We just definitely want to still be a service to them for the duration of this time.”

On Wednesday, school staff members will be handing out meals for college students in want at 14 distinctive educational institutions about Livingston Parish.

You can see the entire list of places beneath.

Albany Middle     29675 Reeves St., Albany, LA 70711   
    
Denham Springs Superior     1000 North Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726       

Denham Springs Jr. Superior     401 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA 70726 
      
Doyle Significant     20480 Circle Dr., Livingston, LA 70754       

Eastside Elementary     9735 Lockhart Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726  
     
French Settlement Elementary     15810 LA Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA 70733  

Holden Faculty    30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden, LA 70744       

Juban Parc Elementary    12555 Brown Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726  
     
Are living Oak Substantial     36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70706     
 
North Corbin Elementary    32645 North Corbin Rd., Walker, LA 70785   
    
Seventh Ward Elementary    24495 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726       

South Fork Elementary    23300 Walker South Rd., Denham Springs, LA  
      
Springfield Substantial     27322 LA Hwy. 42, Springfield, LA 70462       

Walker Freshman    13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, LA 70785     

