With sights set on Brady coming to Tampa, what is going to materialize to Winston?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the studies began surfacing pertaining to the relationship of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you need to have assumed the divorce had been finalized with Jameis Winston.

Winston, who was the Buccaneers’ very first total draft decide in the 2015 NFL Draft, did not increase to the anticipations of the franchise.

You could argue he had the worst performance of his NFL vocation this

past 12 months.

The staff hired Bruce Arians, in aspect, to take care of Winston’s turnover problems. Winston experienced the numbers as much as passing yards with 5,109 of them and touchdowns with 33 of them but he also had the numbers you never want to see from the leader of your offense. Winston threw 30 interceptions a lot more than doubling his variety of interceptions from the former 12 months.

He is currently a free of charge agent and, whilst the entire league would seem to be concentrated on TB12 as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the silence encompassing Winston is even now stunning.

The workforce reportedly fascinated in Winston is the Washington Redskins. Their current roster only lists 1 quarterback on it, 2019 initial-round draft select Dwayne Haskins.

Alex Smith, who sustained a intense leg personal injury in 2018, is also on the

Redskins roster on the Bodily Not able to Perform listing.

Winston, in accordance to these rumors, could be a applicant for the backup

place.

Booger McFarland of ESPN tweeted, “Jameis will be in enjoy in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Washington as a backup.”

If Winston marries into just one of individuals football families, he may possibly only be viewed as the 2nd-best quarterback in the developing.

