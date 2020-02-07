With spring training on us, different predictions for Cubs, White Sox

Because I’m selfish, because it’s really about me, the first thing I think about when it comes to spring training, it’s back in Arizona. There is really only one question: when I arrive there, will I come to visit the humiliation of wearing pants?

I can see how this can rank Chicago readers who want nothing more than to be free of their snow shovels and their clawed, frozen hands. They don’t care if I can wear shorts in the desert and they don’t want to carry the mental image of two pasty legs unleashed on the world. But the weather in the spring training can serve as the prediction for the baseball season. Is their hope (sun and 70) or ominous (rain and 60)?

On Monday, the day that I arrive, there is a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 65 and a good opportunity to booing in the press box if I happen to be in it. On Tuesday, when Cubs report pitchers and catchers, the chance of rain rises to 70 percent and the high drops to 61.

On Wednesday, when White Sox pitchers and catchers report, the prediction is for mostly sunny skies and a high of 64.

That’s right, isn’t it? Periods of rain for the inert cubs and abundant sunshine for the rising Sox?

The cubs come to spring training and have done little in the low season, thanks to a property decree that they do not exceed the luxury tax for a second year in a row. Even worse, the future of Kris Bryant with the club hangs above the spring training like, what else, a thick layer of clouds.

It is quite possible that our city is spoiled. That’s how the Ricketts family sees it. But it is impossible to watch the Cubs’ off-season about anything and be excited for 2020. Not from a team that won 84 games last season and missed the play-offs for the first time since 2014.

“We’re doing our best,” said team president Theo Epstein at the Cubs Convention last month. “I would say to stay with us and hopefully by the time Opening Day is around we have improved the 2020 team and have done a number of things that may not improve the team of 20, but guarantee a better future. And then to our bosses and for our future, we have also worked financially to prepare ourselves for long-term fiscal health. “

The organization hopes that the new manager David Ross will hurry things up with his enthusiasm and demanding approach to the game. But when the previous manager was DJ Jazzy Joe Maddon, it’s hard to believe that Ross can unleash the troops so much more. The lack of spending by the front office does not help him at all.

The vague status of Bryant either. The Cubs are open to trade with him, and that did not go well with a fan base who should not forget that he was the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player. Those fans can’t help it either, but note that Bryant had a .903 plus lagging percentage last season.

Rain rain go away.

Ah, but the White Sox. Those spring boys. A young team that is about to do something very, very well.

Where’s my sunglasses?

Nobody knows if all the unproven talent turns to gold. That is the mess of a rebuild. You tear down the old structure and pray that the highly valued outlook was highly valued for a reason. But nobody knows for sure. And that’s the nice thing about it.

All I know is this: the hope that the Sox can improve from 72 wins in 2019 to 84 wins this season is much more interesting than the fear that the Cubs could turn their wheels back to 84 wins.

Sox manager Rick Renteria is aiming hard at the play-offs this season and bless him for that. Is there anything worse than a manager trying to lower expectations? Renteria saw managing director Rick Hahn add Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnacion in the low season. He saw the seasons that Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Lucas Giolito had in 2019. He sees the potential in Luis Robert and Michael Kopech. His enthusiasm is the perfect reflection of the enthusiasm of fans.

Spring training is supposed to be warm, sunny and optimistic.

The Sox have the right to be enthusiastic about the future.

The cubs? They are what meteorologists call unstable air. Who knows what to expect from a team with (for the time being) a talented veteran core? Will Bryant be in Mesa, Ariz at the end of the month? Or is he wearing the uniform of another team? Nobody knows.

Difficult to find hope in a cloudy unknown.