With the dating app OkCupid, users can filter out climate change

In 2020, we won’t even be talking about climate change.

u Chun Christopher Wong / Studio S3 / Getty Images

Along with fish pictures and the initiation of a conversation with “hey”, ignoring climate change is officially one of the behaviors of bad dating apps to avoid, and OkCupid is ready to enforce the new rule.

The dating app has introduced a feature that allows users to filter out climate change deniers from their potential matches. Given the latest data from various dating apps, OkCupid’s no-nonsense filter is an increasingly topical issue taking a heavy toll on the lives of people who deny climate change.

OkCupid said there was a 240 percent increase in environmental mentions in user profiles, including terms such as “climate change,” “environment,” “global warming,” “Greta Thunberg,” and “recycling.” A similar trend, which indicates that terms such as “climate change”, “social justice” and “environment” were particularly popular in the company’s 2019 report.

“On our app, you can filter out anyone who thinks climate change is fake news,” OkCupid announced in a tweet last week. While the company reported that an overwhelming majority of 97 percent of users believe in climate change, the new filter will make the dating prospects for this climate crisis, which denied three percent, rather bleak.

With our app you can filter out anyone who thinks climate change is fake news.

– OkCupid (@okcupid) January 14, 2020

OkCupid’s algorithm matches users based on shared interests. This means that climate-afflicted users on whom the climate generator is not activated are less likely to agree indifferently with climate change. “Because your match percentage with someone shows how compatible you are, your match percentage will decrease if you are a climate change activist and think climate change is a fake,” said Michael Kaye, Global Communication Manager at OkCupid, opposite Gizmodo. And with more than 82 percent of OkCupid users reporting active concern about climate change, apathy to climate change is a significant minority.

Obviously, climate change is hot right now. So if you can’t really care about the planet, at least pretend to lay down.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Gizmodo