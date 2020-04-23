With the decline of tourism, the noise for restarting mining in Goa is getting louder – news from India

With Covid-19 shutting down the country and the tourism sector on its knees, noise began to resume mining – another industry considered to be the backbone of the Goan economy.

The Goa Mineral Exporters Association (GMOEA) has positioned itself as a potential savior to Goa’s “debt free economy” and has promised that government coffers will be full if mining resumes.

In a letter to the state government, Ambar Timblo, president of GMOEA, said that at the time of the cover-up, the mining industry was a safe bet for the recovery of Goa’s economy.

“It is currently not possible to restart the tourism industry unless the contagion is overcome globally. However, as far as mining is concerned, the same can be done during the current closure period, subject to certain security procedures and practices. Goa is uniquely positioned to continue its ongoing work given that all manpower, infrastructure and relevant legal approvals are in place, ”Timblo said.

The excavation in Goa was halted in March 2018 after the Supreme Court ruled that the Goa government’s decision to renew the mining lease in 2015 was “indecently hectic” and contrary to its earlier instructions for giving fresh money.

However, instead of awarding fresh rents – a process that now involves an auction after the Indian government amended the MMDR Act 2015 – the Goa government hoped the Supreme Court would change its mind.

In parallel, Vedanta Ltd, which acquired Sesa Goa, the largest mining company operating in Goa, applied to the Supreme Court, arguing that it should be allowed to extend the lease to 50 years with effect from 1987.

The Goa government denied Vedant’s claim, claiming that his hands were tied because the Supreme Court had clearly ordered that all mining operations in the state of Goa be stopped until fresh mining leases or other renewal and fresh environmental cleanup were approved.

Vedanta’s petition before the High Court against the decision of the State Government has also been rejected and is now pending before the Supreme Court.

Apart from the loss of revenue due to the suspension of mining operations, the Goa government has seen an increase in debt over the last year owing to a decrease in BST rates for the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants.

In an effort to increase revenue, the Goa government has increased its excise duty on alcohol as well as VAT on fuel, but still saw the debt-long box at 20,000 rune.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his inability to help business sectors that were facing losses due to the shutdown.

“We are currently unable to declare any package for everyone. The state itself is going through a bad position; we should all understand that the government itself is going through an economic crisis. At this stage, it is wrong to expect an aid package from the state government, ”Sawant said.

“This sharp increase in debt can be attributed to the cessation of mining activities, which has led to a loss of revenue of 7,000 rubles in the last two years. The national tourism sector, which is already suffering large losses, is expected to see a large drop in the number of tourists coming to the country over the next 3 quarters. The decline in tourism will lead to additional losses for the state as well as an increase in unemployment of nearly 75,000 jobs, ”said Timblo, now appointed to the Goa Government’s Economic Rebirth Committee.

Despite the noise of the revival of mining, voices against continuing mining continue to exist. The transportation of ore mined before March 2018 was allowed by the Supreme Court for six months, leading to loud protests by those who influenced it.

“We are looking at about 200 trucks loaded per hour on country roads. It makes a mockery of the lock. We are all aware that the positive cases of COVID-19 in our neighboring states are increasing day by day, especially in Belgaum district of Karnataka. We expected the authorities to be very careful about the movement of people, “said Rupesh Velip of Caurem village in South Goa, who saw the movement of the ore.

Goa Foundation executive director Claude Alvares also questioned the move during the closure.

“The Indian Prime Minister has said that Lahi Goanese stay at home and wear masks. However, the heavy and uncontrolled movement of mining trucks on open roads through human settlements makes sense of these directions. This is pure hypocrisy,” he said.

