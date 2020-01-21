With the increase in foreign tourists to Japan, consumer comfort also increases

While visitor numbers in Japan increase in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, cases of tourists have also been involved in consumer problems.

The government-linked National Consumer Center of the multilingual Japanese consumer hotline has received a total of 283 consultations since its launch in December 2018. About 60 percent of the consultations were conducted in Chinese, while English was the second most common language.

Consumer complaints increased during the autumn rugby world cup.

Calls for questions related to accommodation were the most common type, followed by calls for food, e.g. B. Having problems eating or ordering groceries. Almost all complaints about problems with purchasing items such as cosmetics and watches have been submitted by Chinese-speaking visitors.

Some calls were made before visitors arrived in Japan, e.g. B. Consultations on the cancellation of reservations.

In July last year, a man from France complained that he could not check into his accommodation and had to sleep restlessly. The man said he couldn’t get the keys to the Minpaku private room service he had reserved because the owner was absent when he arrived 30 minutes late for the scheduled check-in time, although he previously emailed had sent the delay of his flight.

In October, a man who came from New Zealand to watch the Rugby World Cup reported that his credit card was charged with 2 million yen after his card information was stolen from a bar where a woman had taken him.

The center disseminates information through the hotline through the embassy websites in Japan and tourist information centers.

“We want to encourage public transportation to work together before the Olympics,” said the center.

Services in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese are available via the hotline. French-language services are expected to be available this April.

The phone number for the service is 03-5449-0906.