With the new horizontal weightless desk, you can go to work

Yes, it looks like a dentist’s chair.

Altwork

A few years ago it got a little more difficult when standing desks tried to take over the job. We have been sitting silently for years while our standing employees tower above us, judge us from above and say things like “Sitting is the new cancer” and “I have just felt so much better since I left social media.” But now finally there is a desk for the rest of us: a lying desk.

Officially known as the Signature Altwork Station, the zero gravity console allows workers to sit back and relax while working on a fully adjustable workstation. As people stressed, the Altwork Station resembles a dentist’s chair and can be adjusted in a range of seating positions from upright to fully horizontal while you work with your laptop.

“The nice thing about the Altwork is that the monitor, the desk, the headrest and the backrest are positioned in a certain position and follow your body in all positions,” explains a teaching video on the company’s website. “The monitor stays at a fixed distance and angle to your head, your fingers remain on the bottom edge of the keyboard, and the seat inclines to prevent you from sliding out of the chair.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9CCZE_spjY [/ embed]

While the Altwork looks like a gift for the lazy, the design actually has the highest productivity in mind. According to Altwork designers, users can “focus longer on complex tasks” by “eliminating the inconvenience of standard tables and chairs.”

That tests me and apparently those who have tried agree. In a report on the company’s website, a customer claimed that he could “unlock a level of focus and flow in my work that I can’t find anywhere else,” adding that he was “only able to think of anything.” and to work “higher level.”

Standing desks were a bit sweet in the 2010s, but we lay down in 2020.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter

Read the whole story among people