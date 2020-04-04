With the Olympics pending, NBCUniversal is developing a new launch plan for Peacock

With the Summer Olympics postponed to 2021, Comcast’s NBCUniversal needs to get creative with the imminent launch of Peacock.

Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service scheduled for an initial launch in April, is the first major streaming launch in years aimed at merging advertising and subscription revenues. But an important keystone of its launch plan – the Olympics – no longer exists, leaving the company to reorganize its strategy within a few months.

“Would the Olympics encourage further registrations? Of course,” said Dan Rayburn, analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Promotion on all their channels is really what they’re missing out on.”

At the presentation of an investor in January, the executives of NBCUniversal and Comcast, its parent company, described a very attractive service and the promotional machine necessary to guarantee its success. After the initial launch to Comcast subscribers in April, Peacock’s three total levels – a free version, a $ 5 version and a $ 10 version all with levels and levels of ad and variable content – would be launched to the public in July along with NBC coverage of the Summer Olympics.

For Peacock, the absence of the Olympics leaves a gap in both programming and commercial value.

“There is no doubt that the Olympics have been one of NBC’s major properties since they distributed $ 7.7 billion for U.S. broadcast rights in 2032,” said Chris Chavez, a Sports Illustrated publisher covering the Olympic Games.

In an increasingly crowded streaming market, NBC will compete with Netflix (NFLX) – Get report, Disney (DIS) – Get reports and Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report, among others – Peacock aims to stand out, in part, by offering a semi-linear viewing experience that reflects the way people watch traditional television.

The Olympics had been planned as a prominent “channel” within Peacock, offering live programming along with a host of original documentaries, highlights and other popular content. For example, a typical Olympics opening ceremony has attracted tens of millions of viewers in recent years. Peacock will also present news channels, Spanish language programming and a wide range of original content and libraries from NBC’s multimedia brands.

In January, NBCUniversal executives described the Olympics as part of a 17-day advertising award for key marketing partners that it signed for the Peacock launch.

“(Marketing partners) will be facing over 250 million viewers nationwide and will attack us with the magic, power and excitement that the Olympic Games are,” said Linda Yaccarino, president of advertising and partnerships . Its sponsors for the Peacock launch include Target, Unilever, State Farm and many others, which have collectively engaged hundreds of millions of advertisements for the planned launch.

NBCUniversal bets between 30 and 35 million active accounts by 2024; subsequently, Peacock is expected to generate “significant and growing profitability” from the company’s executives.

NBCUniversal claims that, for the time being, it hasn’t adapted any of those goals based on the absence of the Olympics or potentially other sporting events it had planned to broadcast on Peacock in the coming months, such as Premier League football.

In addition to sports cancellations, the media environment has also changed dramatically with the onset of coronavirus, as millions of people in the U.S. and elsewhere stay home and watch Netflix and other services.

Rayburn noted that a wide range of apps have reported an increase in downloads or traffic recently as consumers seek to expand their options for home entertainment. And Peacock could also benefit from the increased demand for streaming in the coming months.

After the Olympics, NBCUniversal is working out a new plan to fill the void, in part, with “familiar and nostalgic” programming with wide appeal, a company spokesman told TheStreet.

The multimedia properties of NBCUniversal include Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, NBC Universal Television and a variety of cable networks and other multimedia brands.

In addition to the Olympics and news coverage, NBCUniversal has also highlighted the perennially popular Law & Order, Parks & Recreation and The Office, the latter believed to be the most broadcast series on Netflix. All nine seasons of The Office will begin streaming on Peacock exclusively in 2021.

