With the slightest reduction in the number of viral infections in the United States, markets are increasing

Optimism about the slow slowness in new Korean virus infections showed U.S. stocks near peak Monday’s close.

On the best day of the market since March 24, the Dow ended 7.7 percent or 1,627 points, the S&P 500 closed 7 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite ended 7.3 percent.

Companies that boosted the market included Boeing (19%), Raytheon Technologies, American Express and Visa (11% each), as well as shares of Microsoft (7%), Alphabet (3.3%) and Amazon (3.4). Percent.)

While the death toll from the United States has risen to more than 10,000 and Americans are preparing for what is expected to be the worst week of the epidemic, the market has focused on the brightness of positive signs that the crisis is peaking in the United States. .

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in New York has announced its first daily reduction in coronavirus mortality.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of U.S. cases per day dropped to 28,200 on Sunday, up from 33,260 on Saturday.

A slowdown similar to daily deaths in Italy and Spain led to a move in Europe’s Stoxx 600, which jumped 3.7 percent.

This has been a very volatile investment for investors since the Cronor virus spread. In early March, the US stock market experienced its fastest fall, falling 20 percent in just the last 15 days. Last week, Dow recorded its biggest weekly gain since 1938, rising more than 12 percent.

Jimmy Damon, CEO of GP Morgan Chase, wrote in his annual shareholder letter that he expects “a bad recession with some kind of financial stress similar to the 2008 global financial crisis.”

He added: “In the worst case scenario, the GDP can continue in the second quarter with a 35% drop in the second quarter of the year with a recession rate and the unemployment rate will reach 14% by the fourteenth.” Quarter.

“Recognizing the extraordinary credibility of the new credit … and knowing the existence of a major recession means that we are exposing ourselves to billions of dollars in additional credit losses, because in these difficult times, we are also consuming it,” he wrote. We help both the customer and the business customers. ”

