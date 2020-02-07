With the spread of the corona virus, false news spreads too

NEW YORK – The news about the Wuhan corona virus is bad and getting worse. The current virus is in close competition with its 2003 cousin, the SARS corona virus, in terms of its destructive potential. Infections have already surpassed those of SARS cases, and although the new disease does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, deaths are increasing. The price for people goes hand in hand with an economic one, and China’s economy plays a much more important role in the global economy than in 2003. This gives old nostrum a new meaning when China sneezes and the world has a cold.

And this time, the world’s ability to catch a cold is far worse, partly due to the rise of social media. During the SARS horror, the world was not interested in social media. Today we can expect that digital viruses – the tweets again tweeting, the sympathetic posts, the divisible memes – exchange information with the corona virus. Viral misinformation could exacerbate the global health emergency.

Undoubtedly, social media can be a powerful tool for healthcare messaging, mythology, and exposure. Unfortunately, myth makers tend to beat educators and debunkers; According to a recent MIT study, false messages are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true stories. The truth travels six times slower than falsehood.

But during this outbreak, the social media industry did better than expected. It is a basic requirement to give the social media giants a failed mark. So far I would give the industry a B. But it can do more.

The scale of the challenge is enormous, of course. Rumors of hyper-drive were spreading across platforms: they fueled waves of sinophobia and racism and attributed the outbreak to false claims that the Chinese eat bats regularly.

The short video sharing app TikTok was particularly active because numerous posts spread misinformation. A misleading video was viewed 2.4 million times before it was removed, and yet videoduette – reactions to the original – stopped and showed how difficult it is to kill digital lies. Other sources have unsubstantiated claims that the virus was developed by the government for population control. The conspiracy group QAnon incorrectly claimed in a video that the virus creation was supported by Bill Gates. Needless to say, such lies travel far.

Alarmist statistics have also spread – a tweet with over 140,000 “likes” that predicted 65 million deaths, a debunked claim – along with wrong remedies, prophylaxis, and remedies. Some posts recommend drinking bleach. Others scold the benefits of cannabis, homeopathy, and air purifiers. Virality is guaranteed when the misinformation leaps across platforms. A thread that has been tweeted thousands of times by a YouTube conspirator says that the coronavirus was developed for use as a vaccine. It has now found a new life on Facebook.

The problem of containment gets worse when power users, such as B. Politicians, reinforce viral misinformation. In the United States, President Donald Trump helped increase the tweets from followers of QAnon, the conspiracy group that works to spread rumors of coronavirus. Republican Party official Solomon Yue has tweeted to more than 100,000 followers that the virus was stolen from Canada for use as a biological weapon. Republican Congressman from Indiana, Jim Banks, tweeted a link that was shared over 1,000 times, claiming the virus was part of a covert Chinese biological weapons program.

The latest answers came from Twitter and Google. Twitter prompts users who search for coronavirus to first visit relevant sources such as the Center for Disease Control. A search on YouTube, owned by Google, has been reported to refer to an article in the New York Times. Google promotes experts and reliable sources that are at the top of the search results and are displayed in YouTube panels “Next”. Neither of them seem willing to simply remove obviously wrong content. Fortunately, other platforms were more proactive. TikTok removed some coronavirus misinformation and WeChat claims to have done the same. (You can find this easier because they have a history of censorship.)

The biggest and most pleasant surprise is Facebook. The previous strategy was to mark content as misleading rather than remove it. This time, the distribution of posts that have been judged incorrect by third-party fact checkers is restricted, and the news feed is used to direct users to authoritative websites. Companies that run corona virus awareness campaigns receive free advertising credit. A falsehood resource page has also been added. However, the biggest change on Facebook is the announcement to remove content from Facebook and to block or restrict hashtags on Instagram that spread false information about the corona virus.

This is a radical departure from Facebook’s past, including its controversial insistence on allowing false political ads. What has changed? I want to quote the Facebook health chief: “We are doing this as an extension of our existing guidelines to remove content that could cause physical harm.”

This increased standard for “physical damage” should be adopted by all other social media platforms, including Twitter and Google / YouTube. Of course, this requires the establishment of reliable fact-checking partnerships. There are 195 organizations that verify facts. So this is not impossible. YouTube has launched a limited fact-checking initiative, but it urgently needs to be expanded. Twitter has to start one.

Social media response to this virus could slow down not only the speed of virus counterfeiting, but also the speed at which the public loses confidence in the industry.

Bhaskar Chakravorti is Dean of Global Business at Tufts University’s Fletcher School

