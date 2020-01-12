With the Sundance Film Festival 2020 Approach, Here Are 6 Great Cafes In The City Park To Visit

Loading...

The 2020 season for the Sundance Film Festival is fast approaching and now is the time for everyone to come together and grab what they really need for epic meetings, great deals and maybe the regularity of the week. These are the right guys, I’m writing to you about the coffee we smoke daily: Coffee!

Do you need space to work outside of the press area and all the free lines? These six parts may be the next ones to warm you up from a world between movies and squash.

Attic Coffee & Tea (738 Main Street) Not only the best cafe in the city, but also Atticus Coffee & Teahouse hosts live music on a variety of occasions and delivers local bands and baubles that you can buy during your stay. This is a stellar place to get a good soup and sandwich when you are in need. I once saw one of the kids from HBO’s Entourage there. While I didn’t put him up for a photo shoot, he persuaded me to work there and meet them ironically.

Java Cow Coffee and Ice Cream (402 Main St.) I wouldn’t say there are big seats here at Java Cow Coffee and Ice Cream, but they are super locally available and there are these very sweet espresso chocolate candy machines that make me go there all the time. Sometimes there are people leaving for this good local vibe, and it is a sweet alternative that is closer to the Egyptian Theater.

Bump N Grinds (1345 Lowell Ave.) This is the place you want to go before you hit the mountain. Bump N Grinds offers you the best of both worlds: coffee and vinyl records. Not only is it pure life in every form of day, but is there anything like a stroll where you can grab coffee and impress your snowboarder friends, or maybe even get the skating partner you meet in the movie Prime? The walls of the venue are decorated with images of local music images, events we created in the DC area, and murals by a local DC artist inspired by an album cover. The food and customs of our products are called by the legendary music establishments.

Campos Coffee (1385 Lowell Ave. AC-106) This place is indoors compared to the outside, so consider splendid sitting with your ski boots and boots on. It’s Australian based so if you’re trying to impress anyone who visits Australia they bring here for an Aussie Meat Pie and coffee. It closes early, but it’s a surefire way to block the mountain while waiting for a friend.

Steakhouses + Coffee (268 Main St.) How could we not make coffee for Stoked Roasters coffee? The place really has good prices, great talk, and even some great instant-coffee to go. I can’t tell you if the effect of my placebo works better than the reality of what it was doing makes people think, but if you are a sister without the nose in the industry air among festival goers, this place could be what you are looking for.

Silver King Coffee (1409 Kearns Blvd) I once visited Silver King Coffee on my way to the mountain on my 8th day at Sundance. You know, it was one of those car-through coffee spots that wasn’t crazy for those who went up to the car-through. While strategically located away from Main Street and the mountain, we are always welcomed by a wonderful barista with a name such as Blake or Taylor, and you really wonder why you do not live in a ski town that is full of strange local love. So you can also get away and take a photo with a snow mountain in the back. I think that’s all I got for coffee in City Park. I can assure you I’ll stay from Tel Aviv to Sundance, so I envision having at least two cups a day from any of these places and the freebies you have at cool parties where someone has to put you on a list and bring you leave for free snacks. Oh! And if you see me out there it says hey and duh! – Lets get a coffee.