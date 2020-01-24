With tranquility and grace, Jan Eli Madin retires on his own terms

Segmenting the New York Giants is one of the more dual jobs in sports, with more credit and more burdens, more emotional risks than any business.

Eli Manning performed it with an unusual temper for 16 years, just as loose-shoulder and impatient of flattery or longing. As he went from a controversial boy to a half-bearded man, the audience did not always realize the peculiar quality of his character, so silent and unexpected. They needed them to realize that they were the best when it was the hardest.

“The bigger the bets, the calmer and cooler,” said senior brother Peyton Manning.

What stands out for Eli on the day of his departure, what will determine him over time, is this unique self-control, his relaxed calm under pressure. It was extremely high during the last 15 seconds of Super Bowl XLVI in the heat of Arizona when it dropped out of the hands of the New England Patriots and stood up to its winning game. It was equally unacceptable whether it was in the cold of zero degrees in the Gulf or in the cold precipitations of a disastrous season.

It is a remarkable achievement indeed, the individuality that No. 10 gained for himself as the T-shirts of old no. 8 and number 18 were always fluttering in his head. Eli’s doubts about resting all these years with the two Super Bowl MVP awards and his longevity seem laughable now, but they were real:

It was precisely the impending bust of Peyton’s child. played the game more than a slope obligation. It was very mild, lacking some real genetic fire.

As it turned out, it was just average.

Yes, moderate. People often confuse it for weakness. Indeed, there is no stronger internal quality. It’s a tribute, let’s suppose, to Olivia Manning’s wonderful touch and collective sensitivity to a family that resolutely rejected the golden child honored for its distinctive self-limiting humor.

“I’ve never heard Eli ever talk about the Super Bowl unless someone forces him to get away with it,” says Peyton. “It won’t, unless someone says, ‘Hey, how did you get out of this pile?’ “

When he completed just four passes in a first-year disaster against the Baltimore Ravens, local commentators embraced it as an epic failure. He just kept his mouth and shoulders down and stayed inside. In 2014, despite two Super Bowl MVPs, the calls came again. Even Dwight Gooden tweeted, “Pull him.” Let’s just say that New Yorkers love their heroes more complicated than homeowners in Denver or Indy and no one knew this complexity more than Eli Manning.

When you asked if he was bothering you, he just said, “No.”

He was a self-deprecating easy-goer in his big season, in the middle years from 2007 to 2012. In that stretch, he went 7-1 in the postseason and won an NFL record five playoff games, many of them violent. times. Then Archie’s father probably said the most true thing about him: “I’ve always heard” they say Eli doesn’t care. Eli cares. But Eli is not worried. Just no worries. “

Everyone else in the family was worried. When Eli won his first Super Bowl in 2008, Peyton was worried about the point he was wondering if he should watch. He thought he might be a jinx, because Eli had lost the last game he had watched in person. He suggested perhaps staying home.

“I don’t think I should come, because the last time I came was a difficult day for you,” Peyton said.

“I hate to break your bubble,” Eli said, “but you don’t have that power over me to make me have a bad game. Personally, I’d like to be there if you were there.”

The same deadpanner then outscored New England’s undefeated Patriots and led the underdogs to a 17-14 win in the final minute. What really stood out to Peyton, more than the self-proclaimed transponder and David Trier, was the touchdown that passed a game later on Plaxico Burress.

“Most people will be overvalued,” says Peyton, “and if she doesn’t throw Burress to win, it’s all about zero.”

Eli threw 15 touchdown passes in just two interceptions in two Super Bowl runs and none of them were compressed. At one point in 2011, his line was last ranked in the block championship. However, it led this team to a 15-1 Green Bay Packers clash at Lambeau, and then to the NFC title in the mud against the San Francisco 49ers. In his last game, he managed to absorb six penalty points and 29 extra pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Once again, the older brother watched it intently.

“The team is literally grinding your little brother out there,” says Peyton. “They came back. I mean, they almost fell bored,” You’re pressing him now. “He kept getting up, getting up, getting up and getting up.

Asked later if he had been hit too much, Eli smiled and said, “That’s just part of the deal.”

From then on, the cruelty became more and more apparent. He made 234 starts with 210 straight, third in league history. Seven seasons had passed with 4,000 more yards. And he never lost a game because of an injury – no matter how bad. There was a separate shoulder in 2007. After the 2013 season he needed ankle surgery. Then came the much tougher years, with roster problems, training changes. And more injuries. He took all responsibility without complaint, never reported the diseases.

“It’s old school,” says Peyton, “and it gets it from my dad.” No one needs to know how bad you are or what’s going on with you. “At this time, players are tweeting their MRIs. He had an ankle. He had a shoulder. No one else would play with these injuries, I tell you. I just know it was bad. And you didn’t hear it. “

They kept their love and respect mostly private throughout their careers, preferring not to make it public. It was too deep for the words anyway. Earlier this season, when Eli was open to brilliant freshman Daniel Jones, Peyton was so sick at heart that he couldn’t talk about it. But on Thursday after Eli’s retirement announcement came a flood of words and stories, with them the right mix of laughter and resignation.

Where you realized how much Eli had left unclear about himself – and how much his brother wanted to say about him.

Stories like this one for Eli’s first NFL start in 2004, which excited Peyton to order a police car to see it. Eli and the Giants had a late kick against Atlanta, while Peyton and the Indianapolis Colts lashed the Chicago Bears in an early game. When Colts coach Tony Dungy dropped his front with a big lead in the fourth quarter, Peyton was frustrated to get out of the court and onto a television. He tried to order a car service from the sideline – while the Colts were still playing. He pulled a staff member aside and said, “I need to get to a TV restaurant.” The staff could not find his car, so after the clock expired, while Dungy was still in the shower, Peyton occupied the police escort for the group bus.

“We did a Dukes of Hazzard at the restaurant and got to see his first start,” Peyton said.

He had no more to lose if he could help it. His favorite Indianapolis steak, St. Elmo actually installed a TV in a private room just for him to watch his brother playing after his home games. It was a ritual, along with Sunday night phone conversations, that made mind-boggling conversations.

“Basically we could describe the games on the phone and see them in our heads at the same time,” Peyton said. “Some people have to have a table or a video, but they would say, ‘I see it, I got it.’

Through it all, Peyton surprised the rest of the audience with Eli’s unique demeanor, shielded toughness, calm acceptance of all pressures, complete lack of vanity or fine skin. Eli faced situations “that would have made me crazy,” says Peyton.

The debate will now begin on whether Eli belongs to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It certainly does – and almost certainly will never put pressure on it. Perhaps the most important thing about Eli Manning’s career is that he played the game with an inner peace, safe in who he is. Any supernatural athletic parent who wants to create a healthy, long-term champion should consider this. Just as they should be aware of the cute way it goes.

He opted for the least obvious time for his farewell, Friday a busy week in his sport, before the Pro Bowl and the start of Super Bowl week, when national media is busy elsewhere and he was certain to get a slight participation the shortest attention.

It was, Peyton observed, “Classic Eli. It’s appropriate.”

