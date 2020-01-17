With U or I tuition fees rising, Pritzker hits deal so that more low-income students can go free

Government J.B. Pritzker announced a deal with the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois on Friday to expand its free tuition program – just one day after the board voted in favor of freshmen first-year college tuition fees.

The board approved its first tuition fee increase in six years on Thursday. It means that first-year students going to college this fall will pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and 1% more to visit the Springfield campus.

Pritzker said about a non-related bill that signed in Chicago and said he had personally asked the board to extend his free tuition program to low-income families in the face of the rise.

“I asked them to raise the income limit for the Illinois Commitment program by another 10%, and they will set this for the coming school year,” Pritzker said. “That means that now more than half of the households in this state are eligible for free tuition.”

The program now offers scholarships and scholarships to cover tuition and campus fees for students who are residents of Illinois and have a family income of up to $ 61,000, which the university considers the state’s median income.

Pritzker said the change will be implemented this month.

“People who sign up for the new school year, in the fall, will have access to that 10% increase,” the governor said.

The university said Thursday’s primary education for in-state students will increase by $ 218 to $ 12,254 a year in Urbana-Champaign next fall; with $ 192 to $ 10,776 in Chicago; and with $ 97.50 to $ 9,502.50 in Springfield.

There is also a walk for foreign and international freshmen. In Chicago, that tuition fees will be bumped by 3.5%. Tuition will increase 1.8% in Urbana-Champaign next fall and 1% in Springfield next fall, the university said in a statement.

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen – who also saw his salary rise from $ 700,000 to $ 835,000 with a new four-year contract on Thursday – said the change in tuition will follow after a five-year freeze for state students . Killeen said it will “provide a responsible level of support for a faculty recruitment initiative launched this year to ensure that academic quality keeps pace with record-high enrollment.”