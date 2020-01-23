Withdraw your killshots: these Nikes are your new everyday sneakers

They also save 20%

The Nike Killshot 2 has dominated the casual sneaker game for some time now – every basic ace bro on the street has a pair. There’s no denying that they look perfect, but … you’re better than this guy, right? If you’re looking for something less ubiquitous and less sensational in the market, consider the Nike SB Blazer Low GT, which is available now for a crazy $ 47.98. Don’t let the fact that these are called “skate shoes” put you off. you don’t have to skate to take them off, although admittedly that would make you a lot cooler. The blazers have a streamlined silhouette similar to the killshots, but are less neat – more Lower East Side than Soho. So what better time is there to try something new than during a sale? And if the blazers are not your thing, there are still plenty of styles in the Nike sales department, all with a 20% discount and code ALLYOU.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.