Withdrawals in the time of immediate money

Sofortgeld reinvents the world of payment transactions, except when checks are an inexplicable coin of the Reich. Healthcare reimbursements are an excellent example of an important business function in a paper past. Dine-in restaurants are another sector that only deals with digitization, while employees and customers demand a comprehensive range of digital payment methods.

Counterfeit money and paper checks are preserved at least for the immediate future, and the payment industry “… has always overestimated the decline of cash …”, as PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in a recent PYMNTS interview. Waiting for check payments, however, has become a real problem for growing populations – gig economy employees (also known as freelancers) who owe enough money but often don’t get it in time to avoid credit-damaging defaults, service outages, and worse ,

There is good news from other provinces that changes are in full swing. In Canada, where cash consumption has dropped 40 percent in the past five years, digital dollars accounted for around three-quarters of all payments in 2019. State-supported, nationwide digital payment systems make headlines in India, the Philippines, and elsewhere. As set out in the January 2020 PYMNTS Disbursements Tracker®, instant money and alternative payment options transform everything from medical claims to licensing of images and videos.

If it were up to the payees, all payments would be made immediately. This is a fair (albeit informal) summary of half a dozen recent payment preference studies. Not everyone wants their instant money delivered the same way, but there is little disagreement about the speed of payments.

When the bluebells of banking take a step, everyone notices. For example, when JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently partnered with payment service provider WorkizPay to solve cash flow problems for sales representatives by offering same-day payouts to those with Chase bank accounts. Mastercard has teamed up with Galileo Financial Technologies to do the same for freelancers.

Instant payments are highly configurable, which explains why a unique online marketplace like Shutterstock wants to use it. The service, which provides images and video material uploaded and offered for sale by more than 1 million contributing illustrators, photographers and videographers, has optimized payouts. It has been a huge success among users.

“The entire (payout) process is now set up for self-service,” Paul Brennan, vice president of content operations at Shutterstock, said recently to PYMNTS. “It’s a very hands-on experience for users when you set up your account for the first time, become a contributor, and then set your own preferences on how you want to be paid.” With content creators in 150 countries as sellers and sellers, Shutterstock must be considered Buyers of half of the global media maintain a harmonious relationship with a very different user base. Next generation digital payment solutions make it possible.

Unstoppable moment

From sharing the dinner with a peer-to-peer app (P2P) to paying the freelancer who redesigned your website, everything is done in one fell swoop. At the more serious end of the spectrum are things like insurance and healthcare payments, both of which are slowly and steadily making progress towards digital.

Something strange is happening with digital payments: everyone wants to receive money right away, but many people are less enthusiastic when it comes to paying out just as quickly. Chalk it up to human nature and a closing gap in consciousness as the payouts inexorably approach the moment.

