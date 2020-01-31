Withdrawing allegations and apologizing, G25 PAS president says about militant settlement | Malaysia

The pro-moderation group G25 asked PAS President Datuk Seri Hadi Awang (picture) to publicly apologize for the statements published on January 17 on Harakahdaily. – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, January 31 – Pro-moderation group G25 asked PAS President Datuk Seri Hadi Awang to withdraw his comments on comparing the group to Al-Maunah, a militant group that triggered a major security alarm in 2000.

The group also asked for a public apology for what was said on January 17 on Harakahdaily.

“The unacceptable defamation of the G25 by the PAS president, which we consider worse than the terrorist group Al-Maunah, is defamatory and tends to stimulate or provoke hatred or dissatisfaction with the G25, the offenses referred to in sections 503 and 505 (c) of the Criminal Code.

“With this in mind, we urge Abdul Hadi to withdraw his unfounded allegations against the G25 and make a public apology. We reserve all of our rights, including legal action, ”the group said in a statement today.

It accused Hadi of slandering the G25 and that his motive was political.

“G25 is confused about the content of the article and its title, the G25 is highly defamed and is full of false accusations and misrepresentations.

“The article is intended to be a response to the G25 Administration of Matters report on Islam in Malaysia (SAIM report).

“However, it is evident that Datuk Seri Hadi Awang has neither read nor understood the SAIM report, but is using this opportunity to raise extremely irresponsible and serious allegations against the G25,” the group said.

In the aforementioned Harakahdaily article entitled “G25 Membahayakan Akidah Umat Islam” or “G25 threatens Islam”, the belief claimed that the group of retired high-ranking officials pose an intellectual threat to Muslims after a report on the administration of Islam in the country that had raised criticism of the call to review Sharia law on apostasy.

The group said it was open to constructive criticism but would not tolerate unsubstantiated attacks.