[within-california-politics:-reside-preview-of-tremendous-tuesday-results]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 06: 15 PM PST / Up to date: Mar 3, 2020 / 06: 21 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Tremendous Tuesday is on us and most important voters are hitting the polls in 14 states throughout the region, including delegate-wealthy California.

Examine again at seven: 10 p.m. as we preview the polls closing in California. The live clearly show will look previously mentioned.

We will get a dwell search at primary success, investigation from a various political roundtable and standpoint from political reporters throughout Nexstar Nation.

A new poll conducted by Nexstar Media California Tv set Stations/Emerson University showed Senator Bernie Sanders favored to get with a double-digit lead in California.

The poll indicated the second-time presidential applicant may well be about to fortify his standing as the 2020 race’s Democratic frontrunner.

Of those who were polled, 37.eight% of voters showed help for Sanders, 21% were being for former Vice President Joe Biden, 16.one% for Senator Elizabeth Warren and 10.eight% for previous New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

