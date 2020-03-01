within-just-the-celebration-of-justin-bieber’s-twenty-sixth-birthday-with-hailey-bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Joyful Birthday, Justin Bieber!

The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one working day early on Saturday, leap day, with his spouse, model Hailey Bieberand dozens of his friends.

The two experienced evening meal at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles right before heading to their birthday occasion at the Delilah nightclub and cafe.

Justin and Hailey, 23, came to the put strolling hand in hand. About 40 to 50 of his pals, together with users of his church, workforce of his trend line Drew House and his private trainers, attended the get together, held in the key eating home, a resource explained to E! Information. DJ Tay James He performed the singer’s beloved songs at the social gathering. Justin took the microphone and gave Hailey a serenade with his new music “Intentions,quot though the two danced jointly.

The birthday boy posted on his Instagram page a photograph of him and Hailey kissing as he grabs the microphone.

“You might be my bubba birthday present,” he wrote.

“Justin and Hailey were inseparable all night time,” the supply informed E! News. “He constantly surrounded her with his arm and they frequently danced with the audio. They the two drank quite a few drinks through the night time and seemed to have fun. No 1 ever sat down it was frequent dancing and chatting with buddies.”