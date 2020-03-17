Within MP’s right to invoke midday test: Experts – News from India

The governor of the state may request a detailed test if he believes, based on material that has lost the majority before him, said prominent lawyers and experts commenting on the ongoing feud between Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Experts also added that the speaker’s decision to abruptly terminate the House on March 26, in light of health concerns about CoronaVirus, was wrong.

Tandon on Tuesday set Tuesday as the deadline for which the elected government has proven its majority in the assembly after an examination hall was not held on Monday.

Twenty-two congressional parliamentary committees left the party on March 11 after Jyotiraditya Scindia – a former MP and influential next-generation leader with roots in the state – switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week. Kamal Nath is in deep crisis. 22 lawmakers have been staying at a resort in Bengaluru since they resigned. The BJP so far has 109 MLAs in the 228-member assembly and it only needs 104 MPPs to form a government if all resignations are accepted, as this will reduce the effective power of the House.

Senior Supreme Court counsel and former Attorney General Ranjit Kumar argued that it was at the discretion of the government, in a non-binding decision, to direct the elected government to prove its majority. The President is required to act in accordance with the law governing the House procedure and conduct floor exams.

“If the governor feels in any law, such as a constitutional obligation, that there is no number in the party because people have resigned and there is a representation before him that underscores the loss of confidence in the elected government, he or she can direct the floor test. The governor has to choose whether the government is in the majority or not, ”Kumar said.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General PDT Achary referred to the Supreme Court’s rulings – and said the Committee consistently believed that if the governor thought the government was in the minority, then he or she would have to convene an assembly as soon as possible to hold the exam. .

“There is nothing wrong with the governor asking the chief minister to prove his support. He has his own right. If the CM does not respond to the governor’s direction, it is in defiance of the directive,” he explained. At the speaker’s decision to delay the House, Achary claimed, ” If Parliament can function that way, so can the Assembly. “

Supreme Court advocate Gyanant Singh noted that the House floor is the best place to test the government’s majority, and the governor’s discretion is to order a test for a test – unlike his executive function in which he acted on the assistance and advice of the Council of Ministers.

“The governor can decide the timing, given the prospect of horse trading and other unconstitutional means the government is likely to adopt to win a majority. Under our constitution, only the president and governors are sworn to stop, protect and defend the constitution, while others are sworn in that they would adhere to it, ”he said.

. (ToTranslate Marks) Madhya Pradesh