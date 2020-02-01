Within the billionaire world of the daughter of Kylie Jenner Stormi – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2e8549990b88492df860a51ebd5b5eea11%

Last week, Kylie Jenner I take Stormi Webster (and his new $ 2,232 stroller Fendi) to Disney World to hang out with Cinderella. When he returned to his own castle in Los Angeles, he enjoyed a butterfly theme (complete with a large topiary and custom-made butterfly chairs) on the occasion of the launch of the limited edition collection Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics.

And we have not even seen what the beauty mulch on the sleeve of her designer has for the 2-year-old girl. really his birthday is today.

So far the expert hostess has only mocked that “it will be a special day”. And that could literally be said of one of the 730 days that the child has enjoyed on this earth. (And more than a few times before, Kylie happily spent a large part of her pregnancy at home by enjoying In-N-Out burgers, waffles, and Eggo donuts and, in general, as she said on Twitter, “such a perfect experience “.)

Because from the moment Stormi arrived at his palace in Hidden Hills, California, for $ 12 million and 13,000 square feet, dressed in the same nightgown his mother had worn about 21 years earlier, life has been ideal.

Wanting nothing thanks to mom’s capacity of a billion dollars (father of musician Travis Scott brings about $ 8 million to the table), his wealth includes far more than a $ 12,500 Fendi stroller and a collection of pint-sized stairs that had been waiting for him long before he could indicate his preference for wearing shoes, let alone walk . She was born with the best friends included (her colleague “triplets, quot;: Kim Kardashian2 year old daughter Chicago West Y Khloe Kardashian22 months old girl True Thompson), a collection of willing nannies waiting for the opportunity to radiate it with love and to teach her the art of selfie and two influential parents who believe that creating it is her greatest achievement.

That is impressive, given that it is a list of endless covers of magazines, albums number 1 and a multi-million dollar company that made Kylie, 22, the youngest billionaire in history.

So yes, Stormi is doing pretty well. After having lived on this earth for only two years, he has already enjoyed more vacations than many people will experience in life. Or as father said in his Rolling Stone Cover interview: “He received more stamps in his passport than many mothers.”

There were Turks and Caicos Islands for Dad’s 26th birthday, a trip with the necessary white sandy beaches, incredible blue waters and a rented yacht, southern France when Scott was hired to perform at a Leones de Cannes festival beach party, a tour from Italy last summer, a snow-covered holiday in December with a snowboard lesson for Stormi and a trip to Hawaii where the rapper chose to record his successful album Astroworld. And that was not his only contribution to Grammy-nominated sales success of several platinum.

Although Stormi was not old enough to express a single letter, Nicki Minaj He thanked the 6-month-old girl for helping Scott conquer his fourth album, Queen in record sales, thanks to Kylie’s smart voice on social media that fans could spy on during the next tour.

And the Astroworld Tour: Wish You Were Here, the couple actually counted as the most stable groupies, and a source told E! The news that Kylie “wants to ensure that the family is united as much as possible.”

The trio made the most of their journeys and took the time to visit sights in Denver, Minneapolis and New York City. And to make sure Stormi doesn’t feel locked up too much, Kylie said in a video that they make sure they get an extra room in every hotel, “so she can play and have more room.” (Well, that and mom has a place to hang her large wardrobe and present her collection of Kylie cosmetics).

Because while Scott plays the lead role, Stormi is definitely the star of this show. “We are not ignoring Stormi’s time. Stormi on Saturday,” he said. Rolling stone. “We don’t play with them. Even with me on the tour Stormi stops. She will travel.”

It’s not that your home life is less fun in California. The two rooms (a butterfly-themed daycare center at Mom & # 39; s plus an extra for when it is hung in Kylie Cosmetics’ offices) are full of the typical products one would expect from a famous child. There are your two Fendi prams and your $ 620 Jeremy Scott for the ride on CYBEX, in case you want to change pace.

Moreover, now that he is on the road, he has his own whips: a mini Lamborghini covered with Louis Vuitton logos and a red Ferrari fireman the size of a small child.

His wardrobe includes a selection of shovels from Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and Louis Vuitton, plus a child-sized Adidas Yeezys, courtesy of Uncle Ye, designer products from Burberry, Stella McCartney and Ralph & Russo, and a collection of accessories that most adults would use. drool.

If you need a place to store your Troll dolls, you can use your mini Birkin or the $ 620 Louis Vuitton Mini HL Speedy Bag that Aunt Kim brought from Japan last Christmas and she will never miss ice cream because Daddy will give her a diamond necklace for her first birthday and mother who has added a huge diamond ring this Christmas.

And we don’t even know for sure if she regards it as her best gift, because her parents surprised her with a visit from Trolls & # 39; Poppy character and “Lovey, quot; Kris Jenner stumble into a whole playhouse when Stormi has to escape.

The playhouse was actually an exact replica of which Kylie cooled two decades ago. “I used to have a house like this when I was as old as Stormi,” Kylie shared in surprise, complete with the wooden furniture she once sat on. “This makes me want to cry.”

Because there is nothing more than the beauty magnate who wants to give her daughter an idyllic childhood like the one she enjoyed.

Although Stormi may be able to give extra lessons about how to be a boss. The 2-year-old girl already masters many of the basic principles, including her colors, numbers and letters. A vocabulary genius, she “says a new word every day,” Kylie told E! News from last August. “This morning was the trampoline. I wonder, & # 39; how do you know how to say the trampoline? You are one and a half & # 39; she is very intelligent.”

And a position in the family business is always ready when Kylie thinks about Forbes that she could give her billionaire to her daughter “if she wants, quot;

The research says: Yes, the duo’s recent collaboration was born from Stormi’s obsession with everything that is beautiful. “Every time I use lipstick, he notices it,” Kylie said in an October makeup tutorial. “She looks at me and says:” Lip! Lip! Lip! “Regarding when he gets Stormi to use his own lip kit regularly, that’s a wait-and-see situation:” I didn’t even think of it when I started wearing Stormi makeup. ”

For now, she is focused on making her a little girl, although she sometimes walks on red rugs, poses for magazine covers and has the whole world within reach.

Although Kylie and Scott are not together today, they have reached 101, often freeing up time to hang out with Stormi en masse, whether that means a trip to Disney or just an afternoon in the cradle of Kylie. “They got along and were very happy to be a family with Stormi,” a source told E! News from a cold meeting in October. “It seemed that nothing had changed with them.”

His last project was of course the organization of the big birthday party of Stormi. Although beating Astroworld-Life came to life last year, fantasy was a difficult task, but the couple took on the challenge. “Kylie is going crazy,” a source told E! News for the big day. “She wants it to be just as wonderful as her first birthday party and it is completely exaggerated.”

We would almost be disappointed with something less.

(Originally published on February 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM PT)