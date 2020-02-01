Within the record collection of Matt Berry

It all started with Top Of The Pops. I was young and influenceable at a time in pop music where everyone played synths – analog synths like this (see Matt’s collection, pictured). I found this interesting because these instruments did not resemble everything I knew, not something at school for example. So I became obsessed with everything that had a synth on it and wanted to play synth.

“The first synth album for me to cut is Équinoxe van Jean Michel Jarre. Look at that sleeve, it looks cool! I first heard Jarre when I was about 10 years old through one of these cheap instrumental albums with versions of Crockett’s Theme and such. The one I had was a bit more expensive and had original versions. Équinoxe was working on it and blew my mind because I had never heard anything like it. The whole thing was shameless synth from the bottom – down drums, everything. I loved it.

“So Équinoxe led me to Oxygène, the better album, and interesting because of the lack of decent sequencers at the time, but it still sounds fantastic.

“These albums came out just before things go digital and go to a more refined approach and millions of miles away from them (maintains Switched On Bach) that I like, but synths were just fun toys at the time (also chooses a synth showcase album from De world of Elka). At the moment, Jarre was serious, not gimmicks. I would go over the covers of the album, because all the equipment was mentioned, all the synth names sounded like things from the room and my imagination tickled.

“Mike Oldfield came just after Jarre. The approach is more or less the same, but with Oldfield he is meticulous in recording every note himself – as an autodidact that I identify with it. But this (vinyl box from Tubular Bells, Hergest Ridge and Ommadawn) is great for me because of the atmospheres. Mike used traditional instruments to paint photos with the different sounds. Tubular Bells is his clearest vision and very personal to him, you can see that. He is like a visual artist who simply wants to deliver his work and leave it alone, but Jarre had an ego and ultimately dealt with lasers and the circus.

“My mother bought me many of my early records – such as my first album, Queen’s Flash Gordon soundtrack – but no one in my house was interested in the music I liked. Then I heard my older sister play Roxy music, and I totally understood. For Your Pleasure is my absolute favorite. With Roxy I love something Brian Eno was doing, the structure of the songs, the long introductions, or when they have things in two parts. I still listen to him today. I am a big fan of Bryan Ferry also – he was also not a trained musician and wrote music in a completely strange way – but I am not interested in his later cover albums.

“My next big album was Jesus Christ Superstar (original version, 1969). This is not just a musical, this is legitimate rock music. The bass player, Alan Spenner, does the best bass work I have heard, and this undoubtedly inspired my songwriting. I have many versions of it, even one in French. And so I discovered Ian Gillan and Dark purple. … Rock and Machine Head stand out and of course I like them a lot because of the Hammond organ. Jon Lord is incredible! I just love the sound of recordings in the 70s and these albums characterize that.

“I went to many record fairs, there was one in my neighborhood in Bedford about once every two months. I would spend the whole day there. There I saw albums for the first time and in real life. Like, if I had a book David Bowie and it had a photo of David Live, I couldn’t buy it in my local Our Price. So I would go to a record fair and find it for a few pounds.

“Bowie confused me.” And I was completely frightened Kate Bush sings Wuthering Heights on TV. Everyone I was afraid of was interested, so I followed them and bought their plates as soon as I got the balls. I have seen these amazing creatures and I think I want to hear that, that is not a pop song! With Kate, I would choose The Kick Inside, Never Forever and Lionheart for these brilliant, rustic atmospheres that I like. Hounds Of Love is good, but too many 80s for me, everything copied.

“I knew what prog was by then and was impressed by it Pink Floyd – Gilmour is a great guitar player, the way he channels blues and funk in a completely unique, modest way – and by Rick Wakeman and ELP, certainly because of the amount of synth and types of synth they use. With Rick and ELP I could hear entire albums with analog synthesizers playing very well, a good thing in my book!

“But conversely, can Gary Numan be called progressive? It’s all about its simplicity and powerful keys on the keyboard. His minimalism is just as important to me as Rod Argent or Ray Manzarek. Numan can fill speakers as much as Jon Lord, but in a totally different way.

“New prog must have a foot in prog and a foot somewhere else. Albums such as OK Computer have put it forward and Jarre and Eno have retained the sound from the past, but use the most up-to-date equipment. With mod, or rock’nroll, you can still keep that look, but that is not possible with prog. Nobody wants to see capes these days. Anyone who dresses like this now would send it or not?

“What I like about all these artists is that they have a song on an album that is eight, nine minutes long, something else. I love pop music, but I don’t have such a short attention span where I only have a burst of three minutes. That’s where these artists come in! “

