[within-the-remarkably-slim-new-cross-dwelling-that-appears-like-it-can-be-squashed-between-two-residences]

From the outside the house this terraced property in New Cross seems to be so narrow that you will battle to function out how there is more than enough place for rooms to appear off the hallway as you wander inside of.

As the saying goes, never judge a e-book by its cover and the instant you are via the entrance doorway it is a full unique tale in conditions of the amount of money of space there is.

Remarkably, the St Donatts Road home extends to 1,621 square ft throughout 3 flooring, with a modern day open up system living room at the again of the property blending into a personal 80-foot yard.

This mismatch from outdoors has unsurprisingly drawn comparisons with Health care provider Who’s TARDIS.

On the market place for £1.25 million the 4-bedroom dwelling is a former mentor house that is been absolutely redesigned by award-successful architects.





The watch from the back again backyard garden reveals how considerably the house expands when you get by the front door

(Impression: Rightmove)



Areas have been designed to give the impression that concrete is floating in mid-air, with a sunken lounge location nestled among the dining home and the patio.

Architect Sam Selencky claimed he “wanted to to give the residence an understated nevertheless intriguing street existence that highly regarded the architectural rhythm of the neighbouring properties”.

The Mentor Household has been rigorously intended as a ‘smart’ residence, with underfloor heating, an 8-speaker Sonos program in the residing area and kitchen area as perfectly as a online video camera doorbell at the front door.

Rightmove’s home specialist Miles Shipside explained: “This beautifully present-day property is certainly a person of a sort.

“I love how the slender facade disguises a really wonderful house powering it, giving the impact that this property is nearly like the TARDIS from Doctor Who.”

When you stroll down the hallway the household opens out in an L-condition, to accommodate beautiful open-program kitchen, residing and eating areas.

The very first ground comprises a double bed room at the front, with bespoke constructed-in wardrobes, a family bathroom with black micro-cement tiles and an integrated tv in the tub.

A bedroom, at present made use of as a examine, is positioned at the rear of the household and has a significant adjoining roof terrace, a excellent place for an early evening consume overlooking the garden beneath.





The house has been rigorously built as a ‘smart’ dwelling, with underfloor heating and an 8-speaker Sonos technique in the living area and kitchen area

(Impression: Rightmove)



The second ground has a further double bedroom and learn bed room with en-suite shower room.

There is a attractive large skylight higher than the staircase on this stage which floods the plan with organic light.

The backyard garden has been made and professionally landscaped by Antonia Schofield Garden Style and design to develop a modern city oasis.

The walled garden is more than 82 ft extended and incorporates two out of doors terraces separated by a generous lawn area. The borders are thickly planted with unique palms, ferns and tropical bouquets all of which are immediately irrigated.

There is off-avenue parking at the front of the home with area for one particular motor vehicle.

This home is stated for sale with The Modern-day Residence.