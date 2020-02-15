[within-the-search-for-what-happened-to-the-news-anchor-jodi-huisentruit]

%MINIFYHTML050e7adc7de112418cc9c71c66af480411%
Steve Kagan / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
Something happened to Jodi Huisentruit. Exactly what remains a mystery.
The 27-year-old from Long Prairie, Minnesota, found her way to Mason City, Iowa, the last of several stops she had made in the common path of journalists spreading the market to an increasingly large market. She was a morning presenter on KIMT-TV, serving northern central Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, and woke up before dawn every day in time to Sunrise at 6 a.m., he aspired to nationalize someday.
"She wanted to be famous," said childhood friend Kim Feist 48 hours.
June 27, 1995 Sunrise Producer Amy Kuns called Huisentruit home shortly after 4 a.m. to see why he was not yet at work, since he was usually there around 3 a.m.
"I called her twice. I talked to her and woke her up the first time," Kuns recalled in a 2011 interview with the WFLA news anchor. Josh BensonWho co-founded FindJodi.com with the journalist Gary Peterson in 2003. "The second time, it rang and rang. I don't remember the times. He had obviously woken her up. He asked me what time it was. I told him. He said he would be right."
Kuns told Benson to check the police report for the exact time he called, but if his memory didn't fail, it was 4: 10 a.m.
But she obviously didn't disappear in the air. And Benson, who used to work in Austin, Minnesota, is among the particular group, not including the countless chair experts who have exchanged theories in the FindJodi forums, on Facebook or, inevitably, in Reddit over the years , which is still dedicated to finding a clue in a case that cools every year.
Jodi was pronounced dead on May 14, 2001, but, to this day, no body or any other physical trace of her has been found.
With the 25th anniversary of his disappearance approaching, Payne Lindsey examine the case at the premiere of Up and gone, based on his successful podcast of the same name, tonight at Oxygen.
Kyndell Harkness / Minneapolis Star Tribune via ZUMA Wire
"It really is a very sad story, it's really touching." 48 hours correspondent Jim Axelrod saying Interior edition before an episode that aired in 2018 on the unsolved case. "This summer would have turned 50 and you have the feeling that, by God, it is frozen forever at 27. What happened?"
FindJodi organized four billboards in Mason City for June 5, what would have been his 50th birthday, with posters with a photo of Jodi and a message: "Does anyone know anything … are you?"
Three of the billboards were paid with donations, while a fourth, which was donated, remained open until January, when it was destroyed; FindJodi reported this month that enough donations arrived to pay for another billboard in a different location that should remain active for the next few months.
Caroline lowe, another FindJodi contributor, was in the fight against crime for WCCO-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul when Huisentruit disappeared. Two years later, she was reporting an accused serial rapist when it turned out she lived two blocks from where Jodi worked, and Lowe's interest awoke.
"Once I met his sister and his family, you feel a connection that you can't get away from," Lowe told NBC Bay Area in May 2017. "I just stayed with him over the years, I followed stories." . She left WCCO in 2015 after 35 years to be a news manager at KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo, California, but did not leave Jodi behind.
"Jodi was a Minnesota girl who dreamed of going to the Twin Cities someday where she worked," Lowe said. "Possibly we would have worked together if things had taken a different turn."
Among the journalists in the region who took the case seriously was Beth Bednar, a veteran reporter and presenter of KAAL-TV in southeastern Minnesota when Huisentruit disappeared. Gary Peterson, who retired from FindJodi.com in January after almost 17 years of working on the site, was its news director.
"I couldn't believe that someone would go after a known and known person in the news business," he told the Elk River Star News in 2012. Some years after Peterson first suggested that he write a book about the case, he began with what would be Dead Air: the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit in 2009.
"No one wanted to talk about Jodi Huisentruit," Bednar recalled. "I reached one obstacle after another and the doors even closed in my face." The police didn't want to talk and the people who wanted to interview seemed scared for her, he said.
"I never expected there to be an atmosphere of denial and a culture of resistance to solve the murder of this young woman," he said, "and after I found him, I got hooked, I knew I had to write this book and work. To solve this case. There was something unnatural about the situation that begged to be explained. "
Bednar insisted: "The people of Mason City know something: they know much more about what happened to Jodi Huisentruit than what they are telling."
But that didn't mean it wasn't a city of mourning.
On the first anniversary of her disappearance, on June 27, 1996, 27 yellow balloons were thrown over the municipal pool in Mason City, along with four white balloons representing her and three other missing persons. And on the 20th anniversary in 2015 there was a walk, "Ending Jodi's trip,quot;, from Riverside Friends Church, near its apartment complex, to the KIMT office.
AP Photo / Rodney White
In 2015, Lowe and retired Woodbury, Minnesota, police commissioner. Jay Alberio (both talk about the case in Up and gone) They gathered at Alberio's house to compare notes about Tony Jackson, the serial rapist that Lowe had been investigating all those years. Jackson was arrested in 1997, convicted of rape and robbery in 1999 and sentenced to life imprisonment as a sexual recidivist, but he had been a 21-year-old free man living in Mason City on June 27, 1995.
"We don't know if he is involved," Lowe told St. Paul Pioneer Press. "To this day, we don't know, but if you think of a person who lives so close and is capable of very violent things, he had to be investigated." She added: "Maybe there is something that eliminates it; we just don't know what it is. We are not locked in any person. We are there to continue digging. We will continue your journey until we can have answers."
But Jackson remained in his mind. Alberio said Up and gonePayne Lindsey, "We arrest Tony Jackson. He has a gun, he has a rope, he has a mask, he has duct tape. So there are actually six rapes, Jackson was convicted of four, and through our investigation we discovered that he was from Mason City. Look at the circumstances of each of the violations he committed, Tony planned these violations, stalked the victims. "
Lowe's images interviewing Jackson's ex-girlfriend in 1998 showed her saying they had separated five days before Jodi disappeared. "And it was, it was violent, very violent," he described his reaction. "I mean, he was a totally different person. It was as if the devil came into him and just took over."
Lowe also spoke with a former Jackson prison mate, who said Jackson had said he kidnapped a hostess and killed her. Jackson even rapped about it and, reading a piece of paper on which he had written down what Jackson said, the former convict told Lowe: "She said & # 39; she's stunned & # 39; around Tiffin in a pile of silage in an alley, far below … & # 39; "
That was enough to prompt Lowe to alert law enforcement and head to Tiffin, which is about a 10-hour drive southeast of Mason City. Two of the three dead dogs brought by the police seemed to feel something near a farm silo, he recalled in 48 hours.
The State Crime Lab analyzed some samples taken at the scene, but in 1999 the police in the city of Mason issued a statement that said: "After conducting a thorough investigation that included interviews, criminal laboratory analysis, review of records and examination of polygraph, Tony Jackson is not considered, at this time, a viable suspect in the investigation. "
He asked for an interview for 48 hours in 2018, Jackson refused but responded in an extensive email in which he said: "I stand firm in my integrity regarding the Jodie (sic) Huisentruit case."
Steve Kagan / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
When Huisentruit was not yet at work at 5: 30 a.m., Kuns called and received Jodi's answering machine. At 6 a.m., Kuns was still not particularly alarmed, assuming Jodi had gone back to sleep. In the worst case, he thought, maybe Jodi had fallen in the shower. She ended up replacing her in Sunrise, a one hour show.
At 7 a.m., someone at the station called police to request a welfare check in Huisentruit.
"Jodi had been very nervous before his disappearance," Kuns told Benson. "She fell asleep in the editing bays … and later in the day I was really happy. I wondered what was going on with her. I wouldn't be surprised if the drugs were involved."
Bednar theorized that Huisentruit's kidnapping could have been drug-related, and told Elk river star, "1995 was a very busy time for drugs such as marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine in small towns along Interstate 35, and there was a large-scale drug operation in Mason City at the time of the disappearance of Jodi. "
She said: "I think one of the reasons why this case is so lasting is that it is a warning story about an ordinary woman from a small town who may have fallen in love with some very bad people. She also hit close to home in the States. United, and we know that there is still a murderer, walking free, but those of us who remember Jodi will not rest until this is resolved. "
But although one of the threads on FindJodi.com is "Drug activity at the time of Jodi's kidnapping," where they keep track of local news about drug-related crimes, neither their friends, family, nor the police have mentioned that. Recently. like a credible angle
In 2015, talking with the Pioneer Press, Kuns recalled: "My first intestinal reaction was simply to get angry. I thought, & # 39; Where the hell is she? & # 39; … I never imagined a kidnapping in a million years."
Those who were closest to her did not remember that anything was with her. The biggest problem, his sister. JoAnn Nathe remembered to 48 hours, it was that Jodi was "definitely too confident." Even years before social networks existed to share personal details and photos with millions of strangers, Nathe worried that her sister "would reveal too much, perhaps, of what she was doing every day,quot; on the air.
Steve Kagan / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
When the police arrived at Jodi's apartment complex, they found signs of a fight in the parking lot, where his red Mazda Miata was sitting, still waiting for his owner to get in and out of work quickly.
A pair of red heels, a hair dryer, earrings and a can of hairspray were on the floor, along with the key to his car, which was folded, as if he were in the lock and held on to it while someone I tried to pull her. far. A partial palm print that did not belong to him was found in the car. The neighbors remembered hearing a scream shortly after 4 a.m., and some remembered seeing a white van with the parking lights on in the parking lot.
No one called 911 or the police.
Eventually there would be questions about whether mistakes were made when processing the scene at that time, and in retrospect, the answer was yes. For example, a friend of Jodi who was interviewed said police did not immediately cut the scene around her car, which could have resulted in potential evidence being contaminated or overlooked. And the Miata was returned to Jodi's parents after a few months.
When asked if he thought the car had been released too quickly, Mason City police chief John Brinkley, the fourth police chief who had the case under his command, said 48 hours, simply, "Maybe."
"We don't have it," said Brinkely. "But we just have to live with what we have and try to do our best with that."
But the resulting search was extensive as the K-9 units combed the area, including the banks of the Winnebago River, and Jodi's disappearance became the main story at his own station. Finally, state investigators and the FBI would get involved.
Meanwhile, the police went down to the newsroom for evidence of a stalker or any angry enemy or spectators. And, in fact, Jodi had gone to the police in October 1994 to report that a black truck was following her while running. Nothing came of it and she never reported another incident.
AP Photo / Rodney White
"I only pray that whoever has it out there, if, you know, it's so sweet and good," JoAnn Nathe told the cameras in 1995. "She would never hurt anyone. Just let her go."
On June 30, the case went from a missing person to a kidnapping and the fire department concentrated on the river.
Meanwhile, yellow ribbons appeared throughout the city as residents gathered for the search, making T-shirts, stickers and posters of missing people.
"People here have a real connection with local media," Lt. Rich Jensen told Pioneer Press. "They turned on the news, in the morning or at noon, and there she was. They didn't know her personally, but they knew her."
While the police and Jodi's family sought information, the story became national news. The case, of course, was also the ideal forage for the main story of what happened to the white-white young woman who never ceases to intrigue the masses. However, for the family, friends, police and journalists who have never given up discovering the truth, that widespread attention was the best opportunity they had to resolve the case.
"If you are a kidnapper, there is a good chance that you were caught," Mason City police officer Terrance Prochaska, who took over the case in 2010, told Brian Mastre of WOWT-TV, who presented the news. of the night in KIMT when Jodi was there. "In an apartment complex, there are many windows that face the outside … what a risky place to kidnap someone. Do you think maybe it was someone who knew her? Again, what if it was someone who was on the lookout apartments? for the dam?
They still made cross references that Jane Doe is still against everything they have in the system for Jodi, she explained to the Omaha station, Nebraska, in 2015. And they still received some advice every month.
"These are some recent ones I followed up on," Prochaska said. "Many cops don't know this, but there are many unclaimed Jane Does on the net, whether it's body parts or just DNA, so we try to compare what we have with all that. Obviously we have Jodi Huisentruit's information. We have his DNA , your fingerprints and your dental records. We have the sources here to discard these types of clues and we get a significant amount of them. "
"Basically, all my free time is following this case," he continued. "What made her sleep that day? What made her answer the phone and hurry to work? What was she doing last night? We all want to know the details. We know where she was. She was playing golf. She drove home and did a phone call to her friend. Those are facts. But it's that gray area in the middle that we don't understand. "
"We hope that with the 20th anniversary we will get more," said Mason City police lieutenant Rich Jensen. Pioneer Press. "It's like any anniversary: it awakens people's emotions. We are waiting for the call. We hope there is a day when we are in the courtroom and someone is accountable."
Steve Kagan / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
"I could not have had a better younger sister," JoAnn Nathe told WOWT, based in Omaha. "She tried to motivate me. What are your goals? That strengthens me. It's a nightmare … not knowing where she is. We were hoping to find her in the first few months." His mother, Imogene, died in December 2014 at age 91. "She wanted to find Jodi," Nathe said.
Jodi's family let a local station film inside their apartment that September. There were no obvious signs of a fight. There were dishes in the sink, an empty Pepsi can on the kitchen table in the middle of the stack of work papers, and an unlit clock struck 12: 00 on the VCR. His answering machine showed a new message forever unheard of.
"I still remember all the cards they found in Jodi's apartment. They were birthday cards. I think they were 50 and we are reading them," said Doug Jasa, a private investigator who had a license to practice in Iowa and was therefore hired for a Minnesota PI employed by Jodi's family, he told WOWT. "People had written very nice notes on birthday cards."
After working on Monday, June 26, Jodi played in a Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, where, according to witnesses, he mentioned that he had received some phone calls and was thinking of changing his number or going to the police. He spent part of that night at the home of his friend John Vansice, who was 22 years older than Jodi and is the last known person to see her. They watched the video he had filmed at a surprise party he organized for Jodi's birthday earlier that month, he said.
They had also gone skiing with other friends last weekend; Vansice had a boat he had named Jodi.
"She was like a daughter to me, she was like my own daughter," he said in an interview with KIMT in 1995. "I treated her like my own daughter."
Vansice, who passed a lie detection test from the beginning and was never named a suspect, denied knowing anything about what finally happened to Jodi, although that did not stop the rumors from unleashing; he finally left the area and moved to Arizona, where he still lived when 48 hours& # 39; Axelrod knocked on his door in 2018. Vansice, who was 72 at the time, declined to comment.
In 1995, however, Vansice spoke with 48 hours-at the dock, where he kept his boat, when the CBS program covered the investigation in Mason City, and said he believed Jodi was "alive somewhere. I just hope he isn't hurt. I hope he is well and I hope he can come Come back soon."
He also said: "She wouldn't want us to sit at home to cry and sob; she would want us to go out and have fun because that was her." "It is she, "added her friend Ani Kruse." it is her, "corrected Vansice.
John Skipper, a retired local journalist, recalled in an October 2018 column for Mason City & # 39; s Balloon Gazette speaking with Vansice on June 30, 1995, while waiting for then Chief of Police Jack Schlieper to come out and present an update on the case. Skipper recalled that Vansice didn't seem as shocked as a man who was reeling from the disappearance of a woman who thought she was a daughter. Vansice, 49, volunteered that he had just passed a polygraph and he and some friends were planning a "kegger,quot; that night to celebrate.
When Schlieper discovered that Vansice had spoken to him, Skipper wrote, the police chief said: "Anyone who really cares about Jodi's safety would not want to jeopardize that security or our investigation by talking with the media about their participation in our investigation,quot;.
Ani Kruse explained to 48 hours in 1995, when she and Huisentruit met Vansice, a recent divorcee, one night in a bar. He happened to have previously lived in the Jodi apartment complex. Kruse co-hosted the surprise birthday party for Jodi, complete with a water ski-themed cake, at John's house.
"There is no possibility in my mind that (Vansice) could,quot; have hurt Jodi, Kruse said at the time.
However, the idea became more possible for her over the years, although she said 48 hours In 2018 he still didn't understand why he would have chosen that morning, in the parking lot, to do something. But maybe, he thought, he finally made a breakthrough and went wrong.
A friend of Vansice named LaDonna Woodford insists on 48 hours that he was being unfairly attacked back then and decades, and that she called him at 6 a.m. that morning of 1995 to go for a walk, which they did regularly, and it seemed that he had been sleeping. They went for a walk and he didn't look anxious or different from him.
Although that was almost two hours after Amy Kuns last spoke with Jodi by phone, Woodford is confident that it was "almost impossible,quot; for Vansice to have done something disastrous.
In March 2017, search orders were issued for GPS in two vehicles linked to Vansice, a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500, the most significant development in the case in decades. However, no import was recovered, Brinkley said. He confirmed to FindJodi.com that the order was part of the ongoing investigation, saying "we continue to work actively,quot; in the case.
Brinkley reiterated about 48 hours"We have never closed the case. It has never been a closed case for us. It has been an active investigation since it happened."
He added: "I'm not ready to quit smoking yet."
That said, there are still no suspects or official persons of interest.
"I feel as ignorant as the next person. I just don't know," said Doug Merbach, news director of KIMT in 1995 and the one who hired Jodi, to WOWT-TV from Omaha in 2015. "I don't want to point the finger to someone without looking into the investigation and opening those books. I don't know. I think it had to be someone who knew her. I think it had to be someone who had an emotional response to something Jodi said or did that made them do that. I don't think it was random, I don't think it was planned. I think it was planned to some extent, but not days and weeks in advance. "
Merbach also said, "They use that closing word a lot. For Jodi's family, I don't think there is such a thing after having had a wound for 20 years. How do you close that immediately? Where do I work in Mason City? Now, from my office, I can see the tree we planted for Jodi. It's a reminder to me every day of what happened 20 years ago. It's still very close. It's still very cool. "
"It saddens me to be here for some reason. Sad, and then peaceful too." Robin Wolfram, who anchored the news of the night on KIMT, including the first broadcast that reported on Jodi's disappearance, and was Jodi's closest friend at the station, said the 48 Hours while touring the writing with Axelrod and Merbach. Outside the station there is a stone marker engraved with a golf ball and a television camera.
Thinking about Jodi, "I think the first word that always comes to mind is effervescent," said Wolfram. "And people would often describe it as bubbly."
"A kind of bright light in the morning for people to start the day," Merbach added.
Wolfram, meanwhile, had interviewed Vansice for KIMT in 1995 and felt that "strong and deep feelings,quot; for Huisentruit did not correspond. The fact that he called his boat after her: "I remember that I held on to the microphone and felt so uncomfortable and thought: & # 39; I think I could have done it & # 39;". He left the station a few months later. Jodi disappeared.
JoAnn Nathe, Jodi's sister, also told her 48 hours In 2018 he had his suspicions about John, but "we have to be objective, we have to have an open mind. It could be someone we least expect."
Up and gone premieres on Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. in oxygen.
(Originally published on December 22, 2018 at 3 a.m. PT)