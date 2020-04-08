Without a strong social outlet, the ‘roadmap’ made up of city data shows it is overcrowded by Syracuse hospitals

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 / 07:34 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2020 / 07:44 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As long as COVID-19 spreads across America, officials at all levels of government are “breaking the cycle.”

For the first time, a faculty at Upstate Medical University combined regional data with an idea of ​​how coronavirus has spread elsewhere to develop a local “organism” or diagnosis that shows different results for Syracuse.

The test employs about 660,000 people for Syracuse and is due to become infected later in January or early February.

The uniqueness of each process is triggered by different levels of social disturbances, which apply when the number of cases drops to jurisdiction at a local hospital.

One of the faculty members who developed the plans was Dr. Kathryn Anderson, who explained her research with Andrew Donovan NewsChannel 9.

He says, “No one can predict the future and what these types of organizations want to do is to give a different picture of what the future will look like and how it will be involved.”

Get to Heaven

The blue line represents the “worst case scenario” for the Syracuse area, which would be the result of human exposure to 90% of the population living with the disease. In this regard, Dr. Anderson explains that “every single person is contagious to 2.7 other people, and we are seeing an epidemic that our community has not yet supported.”

Because people in Onondaga County are doing some inconsistent things, it is likely that the worst case scenario has been changed.

Combination has a point

Given the “worst case scenario”, other cases are no better.

The gray system has results using a 25% social distance, which places the highest number on May 24, while 77% of the population is infected.

The red light

The red light is in good shape in Onondaga County right now, according to Dr. Anderson said. It makes up about 38% of people in the future, putting the highest number on June 17 while 64% have contracted the disease.

The comparison between GPS data from personal phones is provided, provided by Unacast. These phones show the frequency of people moving around in cities and cities in comparison to a serious illness.

The data also show Dr. Anderson travels with the Onondaga County 40%.

Onondaga County President Ryan McMahon said the current situation would still lead to the results of a local hospital and require Manley Field to be relocated to the hospital.

Dr. Says Anderson, “Even in the dark times, our hospitals will be overcrowded. We need to restrict our movement to a greater extent, to act in a way that makes people less angry.

The gold standard

The yellow process, with a 50% reduction in motion, is the best state of the art painting. He was recommending surgery on August 15, but Dr. Anderson said that will still surpass hospitals and ICUs in July.

Anderson said, “It is clear that the people of Onondaga County are trying to prevent their movement, but we need to do more, we need to do it now. What we are doing now will affect what our future holds.” in a few months, he will be infected. ”

Not even the Positive Situation

Although his prediction was not shown, Dr. Anderson recommends Onondaga County’s “best chance” is to keep the public’s attention at 70% normal.

Anderson describes 70% as it is in real life: “We all still go to the drugstore. I mean it means we’re asking all the questions today or asking ‘can I just shut it off and travel every two weeks?’ It means disrupting every move we make.

It reminds people that the “part” makes predictions, based on data and assumptions made based on coronavirus spreads in China, Italy and other parts of the United States.

The findings are not statistically significant and vary depending on the frequency of testing, the speed of test results and any drugs that can be initiated to help fight coronavirus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.