without Diggle is the green lantern of Arrowverse ... But will David Ramsey lead the upcoming HBO show?

At the end of the Arrow series finale on Tuesday evening, David Digsey’s John Diggle opened a small box that fell from the sky and contained a mysterious green light. This confirmed the theory fans have had for years that Oliver Queen’s best friend should be the Green Lantern, but while Ramsey is open to portraying this beloved DC hero sometime in the future of Arrowverse, he won’t be the star of HBO coming Green Lantern series.

The giant arrow digest John Diggle Twist

via: denofgeek.com

Just before John Diggle left Star City at the end of the Arrow final, what looked like a meteor fell from the sky and landed right next to him. He bent down and found a small box, and when he opened it, Diggle saw a bright green light that DC fans know is a sign of a ring from the Green Lantern Corps.

Arrow viewers have long suspected that Diggle is the version of John Stewart, one of DC’s many Green Lanterns. This possibility has been mentioned several times, for example when a future version of The Flash asked why Diggle didn’t wear his ring and as a consequence of Arrow revealed that Diggle’s stepfather had the surname Stewart.

The series finale seemed to give fans a final answer to the character’s future, and David Ramsey says it took years for Tease to finish.

“After six long seasons of joking, joking, joking. We had some DC limitations, so we had to play in it somehow. But it wouldn’t be Arrow if there wasn’t a question after this open end.” tease, “he said to TV Guide.” And it’s a big joke, and obviously your mind is only going to one thing – there is a ring and it becomes this wonderful figure and joins this galactic police group. “

See also: 15-fold arrow effect

An HBO Green Lantern series is in the works

via: tvline.com

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, revealed on the Television Critics Association press tour in 2020 that a Green Lantern series is in the works. Greg Berlanti, who co-produced several of the Arrowverse shows such as Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, will produce the Green Lantern HBO Max series.

“What promises to be our biggest DC show ever will be launched on a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t say anything about it yet,” Berlanti said in a statement.

Arrow fans will be disappointed that the Green Lantern series will not feature Ramsey’s John Diggle, but Ramsey continues to support the show and is looking forward to seeing it.

“I talked to Greg about it and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic,” Ramsey told TVLine. “People want to experience this universe and military body live, and I’m among the people who are so excited.”

Ramsey is still open to playing a live action lantern

via: cbr.com

While HBO’s Green Lantern series will likely prevent The CW from pursuing its own spin-off with Ramsey as a legendary Justice League member, there is still a possibility that he will put on the Lantern Corps ring and at some point to the side of his fellow heroes is fighting Arrowverse’s future. Ramsey has confirmed that he would take this opportunity if it were offered.

“Whether it’s John Diggle or John Diggle Stewart or whatever it works, I’d be open to it,” he told TV Guide. “Greg Berlanti, however – it’s almost without question. I think he’s productive. I’m glad to hear anything he wants to talk to me about.”

Although Ramsey would love to repeat the role of John Diggle, he enjoys ending his character’s story on such a dramatic cliffhanger.

“It’s still indefinite, so we wanted to leave it. It was great to have an answer, but we still have a few questions.”

Next: 15 Arrowverse memes that get every fan to LOL

Kimora Lee Simmons adopts the 10 year old

About the author

As the captain of Los Angeles’ first Quidditch team and the proud owner of 1,000 Marvel comics and action figures, Steve is a huge pop culture junkie with a passion for the geeky!

More about Steve DiCarlo