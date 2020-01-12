Without Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic has taken a step forward for Utah Jazz

Loading...

Your average NBA travel companion does not always improve. Of course you will see the score of some seasons rise if there is an injury in a team, but next season it may fall and the rebounds may increase.

Players of a certain caliber bounce around the competition and are listed because their production is consistent and plays a role.

00:14

Bojan Bogdanovic sold a triple at the doorbell to win the Utah Jazz victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

That is certainly what the Utah Jazz expected when they signed Bojan Bogdanovic last summer. They had just exchanged the Memphis Grizzles for Mike Conley, who was hoping the franchise would be able to score Donovan Mitchell, and alleviate the load on ball handling and play.

The team gave up the likes of Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen in exchange for Conley, but they had plans to sign a few scroll wings that all three could shoot. So they did that a day later with Bogdanovic.

He was selected by the Miami Heat in 2011, but joined the NBA in 2014 after he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged around 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists during his rookie season. It was solid, but with a few ups and downs, including falling from the first set-up, then returning and testing at various points on the floor.

The next two seasons saw improved production in elevated minutes until he collected something valuable as a potential piece to move, and was sent to the Washington Wizards, where his game declined. The following summer he signed with the Indiana Pacers and saw his production increase again. He was on average 18 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and although he had to improve defensively, his grip in the play-offs and his ability to score could be much for a well-defending team. This is where Jazz came in.

But nobody expected this.

Mike Conley was the heart of the Memphis Grizzlies during the most successful franchise career. There, at the start of the Grit & # 39; n & # 39; Grind era, and the last that remained when his teammates retired and were injured, and the team fell apart and dismantled. He averaged nearly 15 points and 6 assists, with 3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He stayed with the team until the franchise was finally ready to move on and build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and whatever comes in the 2019 NBA design (Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke).

Bojan Bogdanovic celebrates a triple with teammate Mike Conley

When he arrived in Utah, there was great hope, and although the team was solid, it was slow to get started while other teams were in the Western Conference. For 21 games, Conley averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds, but his efficiency dropped and the team had 12-9, barely the record much predicted last summer.

During that period, Bogdanovic was the player who moved in the scoring column. Again, he improved his average performance, from 18 points last season to 19.9 in the first 21 games, and helped keep the team above .500.

However, on December 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Conley suffered a hamstring injury that would knock him out of play for five games, but then aggravated him by trying to return on December 17 against the Orlando Magic.

Without Conley the Jazz are 13-3, and since the point guard has been eliminated, Bogdanovic has increased his score to 20.4 points per game, including a silly statistic against the New Orleans Pelicans last week of 35 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 blocks and 0 steals.

01:56

Bojan Bogdanovic and Brandon Ingram scored 35 points when the Utah Jazz visitor defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with 128-126

His defense is not yet excellent: he is a strainer or aggressive and makes mistakes, but Utah is one of the most stingy teams in the competition, with only 105.5 points per game. They also have one of the best shotblockers in the competition that roam the paint in Rudy Gobert, and the Jazz system is sufficiently synchronized so that the team can always run fast.

The appearance of Bogdanovic when Conley returns is unknown. One thing the owner has long been praised for cannot be complained about. If your recordings are reduced or the system is different, you will not hear anything.

There is also a big possibility that Jazz only tunes more. Since the fall of Conley, Utah’s opponents are not exactly the best in the league. The team has played twice against the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Hornets, the Detroit Pistons, the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors. They still defeated the LA Clippers, but the losses for the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are a more accurate reflection of the position of the Jazz.

1:30 AM

Bojan Bogdanovic set fire to the Timberwolves with 30 points when Utah Jazz beat Minnesota 103-95

That doesn’t hurt Bogdanovic. His points, rebounds and assists are high points in his career and Utah needed him to improve his game. The team needs to continue this progression if they want to beat the Washington Wizards, especially when Bradley Beal is back, and make a load to the playoffs. But that is something that this officer has done his entire career.

