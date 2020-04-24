“Without them, I don’t know what we would have done”

“Easy as a dessert in times like this is comfort,” said Wilkes, who spoke with Lynne Leach on the frozen Carvel store

Listeningtephen Wilkes was listening to the news when he first heard the name Leilani Jordan. Jordan, a 27-year-old Maryland native paralyzed, recently died from COVID-19. Wilkes said, “he listened to his mother talk about her missing daughter.” “Leilani earns $ 20 a day, but wants to go to work because she says seniors really rely on her to find things and help them with the purchase.” Wilkes thought, “My God, these workers have made our lives so easy and straightforward, so we can survive.”

Zach Pierce, a butcher at the Fleishers on Riverside Ave in Westport, Connecticut, allowed Wilkes to photograph him outside the store’s open door so they could stay away.Lonnie Graham, assistant cashier at Stew Leonard’s grocery store, “just have those eyes,” Wilkes said. “He did the things which he had done. But there was something in it. It seems to me that I can feel the same. ”

According to photographers and National Geographic Explorer, Wilkes has documented animal and environmental contamination, sea level rise, New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Ellis Island in decay, and more. “I have been a witness to changing the world in terrible ways through my work,” he said, inspired by Jordan’s passion for his neighbors, Wilkes photographed the people important work in his hometown of Westport, Connecticut – a hot area of ​​COVID-19 in the northeast – that continues to do their utmost to ensure the entire community does not live far. “The relationships that were built many years ago in these communities,” he said, “in many respects, are what little housewives have done to make everyone feel better now. without them, I don’t know what we would do. “

“Of all the things that health care workers do,” they have become a lifesaver for many patients and associated with the inability to stay close to their families. “(From left: Marc Hartog, deputy director of the hospital; Kevin Doherty, doctor, Westport Emergency Medical Services.) “When you remove the KN95 mask after 12 hours, there’s a lot of moisture in,” says Zane Saul, M.D., chief of infectious diseases at Yale New Haven Hospital-Bridgeport Hospital. “You need to allow it to dry completely in an envelope to prevent the virus from working.” .