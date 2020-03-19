Witness attractiveness immediately after horse hurt in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, specifically motorists with dashcams, as they investigate a street site visitors collision in which a horse was injured throughout an unlawful sulky race in Co Limerick.

The incident happened on St Patrick’s Working day close to 2.20pm, outdoors Rathkeale, gardaí reported.

Two horses had been found at the scene and recovered by a area animal welfare team.

A Garda spokesman mentioned: “Gardaí in Newcastle West are captivating for witnesses next a street site visitors collision on the N21 at Coolanoran, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on March 17, 2020.”

“At roughly 2.20pm, two parked automobiles had been destroyed adhering to a collision.”

“A horse that was considered to be concerned in the collision was deserted at the scene and was specified healthcare treatment by a nearby animal welfare team.“

“The collision occurred whilst there was an unlawful sulky race taking position on the N21.”

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, specially road buyers with video clip footage, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20048, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, in a independent incident, a spokesperson for Limerick Animal Welfare claimed they been given a “heartbreaking call” at 7.30am yesterday, from a few who discovered a “young horse tied to a tree, concealed absent from view” and struggling to breathe.

“There was certainly absolutely nothing for him to consume or drink. His skinny, wet human body could acquire no much more,” they claimed.

He had collapsed and did not have the strength to get up. Our volunteer rushed to rescue him. We have aptly named him Patrick and hope he survives his harrowing commence in life.

A amount of volunteers eventually managed to increase the horse and support it to security.

Limerick Animal Welfare mentioned it experienced obtained above €2,500 in donations to spend for clinical cure for the horse.