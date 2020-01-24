Witnesses claim Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson were drunk at Rocky Johnson’s funeral

Before becoming a Hollywood sensation, Dwayne Johnson entertained the audience as a professional wrestler and was only involved in the WWE because he saw his father appear as a child.

On January 15 of that year, Johnson died of a blood clot that caused a heart attack and many members of the WWE family attended his funeral, including Vince McMahon and Johnson’s Hall of Fame colleague Pat Patterson.

The drunk duo

wrestlingworld.co

A funeral is said to be a solemn celebration of someone’s life, and according to some other mourners, both Vince and Pat looked like they had a little too much to drink, but it was the duo’s alleged acts that prompted several guests to to get upset.

A source claimed that Patterson was on the podium and insulted Johnson, who was in his coffin, with a nasty, explosive slogan. In fact, it was so bad that several men had to remove him from the podium.

When it was Vince’s turn to speak, he appeared to be pretending to do a promo and said the best thing Johnson did was marry Ata and have The Rock as a son.

RELATED: Vince McMahon has crossed the line on television 19 times

No harsh feelings

newsweek.com

After the first reports of the drama, the Johnson family announced that they were not offended by Vince and Pat, and Johnson’s best friend, Al Rosen, has since crept in to purify the air.

According to Rosen, Patterson was not forcibly removed from the podium, but someone simply cut off the microphone and returned to his seat after muttering a few more words while the “chatter” was just telling stories.

As for Vince, Rosen said that the WWE chairman might have been rude, but he kept his unscheduled speech short by repeating what Rocky himself described as his greatest success.

NEXT: Fans express condolences as Rock & Celine Dion mourn the death of their parents

Kelly Ripa canceled her daughter’s debit card … Another questionable parenting moment?

About the author

George Voutiritsas is a writer, gamer and lover of sports and nerd culture. He currently lives in Montreal and writes for Valnet, Inc, mainly for TheThings, but has also worked for TheRichest and TheSportster.

More about George Voutiritsas