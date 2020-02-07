Witnesses of Stars’ impeachment, Vindman, Sondland, removed from work

February 7 (UPI) – Lt. Col. Alex Vindman and Gordon Sondland, each of whom gave a harmful testimony at the House of Representatives hearing, were released on Friday from their government posts.

Vindman, an aide to the National Security Council, and Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said they were released just two days after President Donald Trump’s acquittal for two impeachments.

Attorney David Pressman said Vindman was escorted out of the White House on Friday, months before he was due to resign from Ukraine as an expert on the NSC.

“LTC Vindman was asked to go to clarify the truth,” Pressman said in a statement. “His honor, his commitment to justice frightened the powerful. There is no question why an American ended this man’s job and why there is now one less soldier in the White House in this country.”

Meanwhile, Sondland said in a published statement recalled from its EU diplomatic posting.

“I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve Minister Pompeo for his consistent support and the extraordinary and dedicated professionals of the United States Mission to the European Union,” he added. “I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here was the highlight of my career. “

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, described Vindman’s dismissal as “naturally shameful. But this is also what we should now expect from an accused president whose party has decided to be above the law and not accountable to anyone store. ”

The Ukraine expert and Purple Heart winner testified during the House hearings in November that he had raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky within a few hours.

The request was the focus of impeachment proceedings against Trump, which alleged that he had provided almost $ 400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to persuade Zelensky to announce investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“It was inappropriate for the President to call for an investigation against a political opponent, particularly a foreign power, which is at best doubtful that it could be an impartial investigation and would have a significant impact if it became public . ” “Said Vindman in his testimony.

His role in the NSC was expected to last until July, but that seemed to be in doubt earlier on Friday when Trump was asked about the future of the Iraq war veteran and replied that he was “not happy” with him.

Pressman said Vindman’s twin brother, Jewgeni, an NSC lawyer, had also been removed from his post and left the property on foot next to his brother.

Sondland’s testimony also provided important evidence in the Democrats’ case against Trump, saying on November 20 that “everyone was up to date” about efforts to pressurize Ukraine to investigate the President’s political rivals.

The ambassador said he was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s “express instruction”.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were in return for arranging a visit to the White House for President Zelensky,” he said. “Giuliani urged Ukraine to make a public statement announcing investigations by (alleging that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election) and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani expressed the wishes of the President of the United States, and we knew these investigations were important to the United States President. “