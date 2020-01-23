Wizard novice Rui Hachimura released for basketball activities

MIAMI – Washington Wizards newcomer Rui Hachimura can play basketball again after recovering from a groin injury, coach Scott Brooks said on Wednesday.

Hachimura, number 9 in the 2019 NBA selection, missed 17 games after injuring his knee from teammate Isaac Bonga in December 16 when the Wizards won in Detroit.

Brooks said Hachimura needed to get fit before he could play, but the Wizards hope he could return before the All-Star break in mid-February.

Hachimura, a 203 cm striker, made all starts in the Wizards’ first 25 games and averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game before the injury.

Brooks said Wednesday that Moe Wagner (sprained left ankle) received the OK for non-contact activities. The 6-foot-11 striker / center scored an average of 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21 games of the season.

