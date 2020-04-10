Wizards GM says rookie Rui Hachimura exceeded expectations in virus-abbreviated debut

Los Angeles – Washington Wizards Basic Manager Tommy Sheppard mentioned Thursday that Japanese-born ahead Rui Hachimura went outside of his expectations in his 1st period with the NBA staff.

“I experienced pretty substantial anticipations of Rui for the reason that I’m actual familiar with the participant, and the character of the kid and the competitiveness of the kid,” Sheppard said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account.

“He did exceed them as a rookie to arrive in and get the setting up job from Working day 1, and then he developed the way he was creating,” he reported.

Hachimura, the 1st player from Japan to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, commenced in 41 video games for the Wizards right up until the year was suspended on March 12 because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-outdated averaged 13.4 details and six rebounds per activity in his debut time. But Sheppard said he was impressed most by how Hachimura returned from a groin damage in February just after lacking seven months of online games.

“The harm was a setback. I think the most remarkable thing about him was coming back from injuries, how fast he was capable to get again to the stage he was at,” Sheppard stated. “We are definitely enthusiastic about his long term.”

Sheppard included that he wishes to see Hachimura and his other players turn into much more “flexible,” capable to guard numerous positions and “sufficient on the flooring at distinctive positions at various times of the recreation.”

The NBA suspended its period following a player analyzed optimistic for COVID-19. The normal period was originally scheduled to previous until eventually April 15, with the playoffs established to start out on April 18.

On Monday, Commissioner Adam Silver explained in an interview on the NBA’s Twitter account that he does not count on any conclusion to be made on the year this thirty day period.